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NewsPhotosWorld's airport with a beach runway: Scenic takeoffs; Not in US, Australia or New Zealand; Can public visit the beach?
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World's airport with a beach runway: Scenic takeoffs; Not in US, Australia or New Zealand; Can public visit the beach?

Unique airports serve as vital, dynamic gateways that go far beyond their primary function of handling air traffic; they are masterclasses in engineering adaptation and structural innovation. The distinct design of these aviation hubs is not merely an aesthetic novelty; they are critical to regional survival, facilitating trade, tourism, and emergency medical access in areas that may otherwise remain completely isolated. 

Updated:May 17, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
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Name and location

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Name and location

Located in Scotland, UK, Barra Airport is one of the world's most distinctive aviation hubs, famous for using a beach as its runway. It stands as a facility where commercial flight schedules must be timed around the rising and falling tides.

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History

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History

The airport has been operational since 1936 and reportedly has three runways laid out in a triangular form. 

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Operations

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Operations

The beach on which the airport's runways are situated is subject to tides depending on the time of day. 

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Public beach?

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Public beach?

According to an Economic Times report, when the tides cover the runway and make it difficult for aircraft to land, the beach is reverted to a public area. 

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Takeoffs and landings

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Takeoffs and landings

With the runway's unique location, the landings and takeoffs are scenic. 

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Aircrafts

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Aircrafts

The airport is used by small planes only due to the runway's length, ET further reported. 

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific

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