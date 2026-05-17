World's airport with a beach runway: Scenic takeoffs; Not in US, Australia or New Zealand; Can public visit the beach?
Unique airports serve as vital, dynamic gateways that go far beyond their primary function of handling air traffic; they are masterclasses in engineering adaptation and structural innovation. The distinct design of these aviation hubs is not merely an aesthetic novelty; they are critical to regional survival, facilitating trade, tourism, and emergency medical access in areas that may otherwise remain completely isolated.
Name and location
Located in Scotland, UK, Barra Airport is one of the world's most distinctive aviation hubs, famous for using a beach as its runway. It stands as a facility where commercial flight schedules must be timed around the rising and falling tides.
History
The airport has been operational since 1936 and reportedly has three runways laid out in a triangular form.
Operations
The beach on which the airport's runways are situated is subject to tides depending on the time of day.
Public beach?
According to an Economic Times report, when the tides cover the runway and make it difficult for aircraft to land, the beach is reverted to a public area.
Takeoffs and landings
With the runway's unique location, the landings and takeoffs are scenic.
Aircrafts
The airport is used by small planes only due to the runway's length, ET further reported.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific
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