World's Busiest Airport: With 5.29 Million Seats, It Dethrones Atlanta's Airport; Not Delhi's IGI, It Is...
Airports are vital hubs connecting cities and countries, driving economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange. They facilitate global trade, commerce, and travel, shaping the world's transportation network. Check details of the world's busiest airport as of November 2025:
Parameters
OAG has published a report about the Top 10 Busiest Global Airports in the World, which are calculated using total airline capacity (domestic and international flights).
Busiest Airport
According to a report by the OAG, - Busiest Global (International and Domestic Capacity) Airport: Dubai International (DXB)
[Note- The data has been calculated using total frequency (domestic and international)]
Seats
The report clarified that in November 2025, Dubai International Airport (DXB) took the top spot as the World’s Busiest Airport. It handles 5.29 million seats.
Atlanta Airport At Second
Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), which was previously the busiest airport in the world in 2024, moved to the second position with 5.12 million seats.
5th Position
London Heathrow (LHR) remains in fifth position.
Delhi's IGI
Delhi (DEL) is the eighth busiest airport in the world.
10th Position
In the list of the top 10 busiest airports of the world, according to OAG data, Shanghai Pudong International Airport is at the 10th position.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos