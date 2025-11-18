Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld's Busiest Airport: With 5.29 Million Seats, It Dethrones Atlanta's Airport; Not Delhi's IGI, It Is...
World's Busiest Airport: With 5.29 Million Seats, It Dethrones Atlanta's Airport; Not Delhi's IGI, It Is...

Airports are vital hubs connecting cities and countries, driving economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange. They facilitate global trade, commerce, and travel, shaping the world's transportation network. Check details of the world's busiest airport as of November 2025:  

Updated:Nov 18, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
OAG has published a report about the Top 10 Busiest Global Airports in the World, which are calculated using total airline capacity (domestic and international flights). 

According to a report by the OAG, - Busiest Global (International and Domestic Capacity) Airport: Dubai International (DXB)

[Note- The data has been calculated using total frequency (domestic and international)]

The report clarified that in November 2025, Dubai International Airport (DXB) took the top spot as the World’s Busiest Airport. It handles 5.29 million seats.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), which was previously the busiest airport in the world in 2024, moved to the second position with 5.12 million seats. 

London Heathrow (LHR) remains in fifth position. 

Delhi (DEL) is the eighth busiest airport in the world. 

In the list of the top 10 busiest airports of the world, according to OAG data, Shanghai Pudong International Airport is at the 10th position. 

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Busiest airportBusiest Airports
