World's Coldest Places: Top Countries Where Temperature Drop Could Kill You! Check List
World's Coldest Places: The world’s coldest places are found in countries where extreme winter conditions can turn deadly within minutes of exposure. In these regions, temperatures can plunge dangerously low. Employing the average land-surface temperatures compiled by "Trading Economics", World Atlas ranked the coldest countries. Check the full list here:
World's Coldest Place
According to the data available in World Atlas, Greenland is the coldest place in the world with Average Yearly Temperature (°C) at -18.47 degrees Celsius.
World's Coldest Countries
Canada's Average Yearly Temperature (°C) was reported as -2.89. Meanwhile, Russia's Average Yearly Temperature (°C) is -2.82
Iceland To Norway
Iceland 1.77; Mongolia 1.82; Norway 2.28 (Average Yearly Temperature (°C))
Finland
Finland's Average Yearly Temperature (°C) reportedly stands at 2.87
Sweden To Tajikistan
Sweden 3.38; Kyrgyzstan 4.28; Tajikistan 5.71 (Average Yearly Temperature (°C))
Estonia
Estonia's Average Yearly Temperature (°C) stands at 6.94, according to World Atlas.
Faroe Islands
The Faroe Islands are also among the coldest places on Earth. However, Greenland and the Faroe Islands are self-governing dependencies of Denmark and not countries.
