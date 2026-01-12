Advertisement
World's Coldest Places: Top Countries Where Temperature Drop Could Kill You! Check List
World's Coldest Places: Top Countries Where Temperature Drop Could Kill You! Check List

World's Coldest Places: The world’s coldest places are found in countries where extreme winter conditions can turn deadly within minutes of exposure. In these regions, temperatures can plunge dangerously low. Employing the average land-surface temperatures compiled by "Trading Economics", World Atlas ranked the coldest countries. Check the full list here: 

Updated:Jan 12, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
World's Coldest Place

World's Coldest Place

According to the data available in World Atlas, Greenland is the coldest place in the world with Average Yearly Temperature (°C) at -18.47 degrees Celsius. 

World's Coldest Countries

World's Coldest Countries

Canada's Average Yearly Temperature (°C) was reported as -2.89. Meanwhile, Russia's Average Yearly Temperature (°C) is -2.82

Iceland To Norway

Iceland To Norway

Iceland 1.77; Mongolia 1.82; Norway 2.28 (Average Yearly Temperature (°C))  

Finland

Finland

Finland's Average Yearly Temperature (°C) reportedly stands at 2.87

Sweden To Tajikistan

Sweden To Tajikistan

Sweden 3.38; Kyrgyzstan 4.28; Tajikistan 5.71 (Average Yearly Temperature (°C))  

Estonia

Estonia

Estonia's Average Yearly Temperature (°C) stands at 6.94, according to World Atlas. 

Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands

The Faroe Islands are also among the coldest places on Earth. However, Greenland and the Faroe Islands are self-governing dependencies of Denmark and not countries.

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

