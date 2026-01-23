Advertisement
World’s top countries with the highest Cost of Living Index: The cost of living around the world varies dramatically, with some countries seeing prices for housing, food, and daily essentials reach unprecedented levels. In these nations, everyday expenses can quickly add up, putting a strain on household budgets and affecting quality of life. Check the full list according to the rankings reported by World Population Review, citing Numbeo: 

Updated:Jan 23, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
What is Cost of Living?

What is Cost of Living?

Cost of living is the amount of money a person needs to cover basic daily needs, like housing, food, taxes, and healthcare, while maintaining a decent standard of living.  

Country with Highest Cost of Living

Country with Highest Cost of Living

The country with the highest cost of living index in 2025, at 98.4, was reported to be Switzerland. 

Top 3

Top 3

Rank 2- Iceland (Cost of Living Index 2025- 83.4); Rank 3- Bahamas (Cost of Living Index 2025- 81.4) 

Top 5

Top 5

Rank 4- Singapore (Cost of Living Index 2025- 79.1); Rank 5- Hong Kong (Cost of Living Index 2025- 73.6) 

6th Rank

6th Rank

In rank six was Barbados with a Cost of Living Index of 70. 

Rank 7 and 8

Rank 7 and 8

Rank 7- Norway (Cost of Living Index 2025- 69.0); Rank 8- Papua New Guinea (Cost of Living Index 2025- 67.4)

Top 10

Top 10

On tenth position in the list was Denmark with Cost of Living Index 2025 at 66.9

Cost of Living Index in other nations

Cost of Living Index in other nations

Israel- 65.2; US- 64.9; Australia- 60.9; Ireland- 59.8; Canada- 58.7; Germany- 58.4

Parameters

Parameters

According to the World Population Review website, Numbeo’s Cost of Living index measures the prices of consumer living expenses, including groceries, transport, utilities, and more, but excluding accommodation, using New York City as a baseline at 100 per cent. 

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik

High cost of living10 Most Expensive Countries To Live
