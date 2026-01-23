World's costliest countries where living dents your pocket: 10 nations with high expenses
World’s top countries with the highest Cost of Living Index: The cost of living around the world varies dramatically, with some countries seeing prices for housing, food, and daily essentials reach unprecedented levels. In these nations, everyday expenses can quickly add up, putting a strain on household budgets and affecting quality of life. Check the full list according to the rankings reported by World Population Review, citing Numbeo:
What is Cost of Living?
Cost of living is the amount of money a person needs to cover basic daily needs, like housing, food, taxes, and healthcare, while maintaining a decent standard of living.
Country with Highest Cost of Living
The country with the highest cost of living index in 2025, at 98.4, was reported to be Switzerland.
Top 3
Rank 2- Iceland (Cost of Living Index 2025- 83.4); Rank 3- Bahamas (Cost of Living Index 2025- 81.4)
Top 5
Rank 4- Singapore (Cost of Living Index 2025- 79.1); Rank 5- Hong Kong (Cost of Living Index 2025- 73.6)
6th Rank
In rank six was Barbados with a Cost of Living Index of 70.
Rank 7 and 8
Rank 7- Norway (Cost of Living Index 2025- 69.0); Rank 8- Papua New Guinea (Cost of Living Index 2025- 67.4)
Top 10
On tenth position in the list was Denmark with Cost of Living Index 2025 at 66.9
Cost of Living Index in other nations
Israel- 65.2; US- 64.9; Australia- 60.9; Ireland- 59.8; Canada- 58.7; Germany- 58.4
Parameters
According to the World Population Review website, Numbeo’s Cost of Living index measures the prices of consumer living expenses, including groceries, transport, utilities, and more, but excluding accommodation, using New York City as a baseline at 100 per cent.
