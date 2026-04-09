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World's countries with NO rivers, but plenty of water? Check

Several countries across the world do not have a single permanent river. These are largely nations where geography and climate make it difficult for rivers to form or sustain year-round flow. In many cases, these countries are located in desert regions where rainfall is extremely limited and water quickly evaporates. In others, the reason is simply size- some island nations and city-states are too small to support river systems. According to data compiled by WorldAtlas, there are around several countries that do not have natural, permanent rivers. Interestingly, many of them are still surrounded by seas or oceans, or rely on alternative water sources to sustain life.

Updated:Apr 09, 2026, 11:50 AM IST
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Saudi Arabia

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Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s extremely hot and dry climate makes river formation nearly impossible. Rainfall is scarce, and whatever little precipitation occurs is quickly absorbed into the ground or lost to evaporation.

As noted by WorldAtlas, the country has no permanent rivers or major natural freshwater bodies. Instead, water supply depends on desalination plants that convert seawater into drinking water.

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Libya

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Libya

Libya is another example where harsh desert conditions prevent rivers from forming. Despite the absence of rivers, groundwater reserves play a crucial role. WorldAtlas notes that vast underground aquifers provide freshwater to millions.

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Dry climate nations

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Dry climate nations

Several other nations in the Middle East also fall into this category due to their arid environments. These include Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

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Small Island nations

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Small Island nations

Size is another major factor. Some island countries are simply too small, and thus, there are no rivers. For instance, Comoros does not have any rivers due to its limited geographic scale, according to WorldAtlas.

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Other small islands

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Other small islands

Other small islands without rivers include the Bahamas, the Maldives, Malta, and Bahrain.

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Small nations

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Small nations

Even among the world’s smallest nations, rivers are absent. Neither Vatican City nor Monaco has natural rivers, largely due to their extremely small size.

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Climate and geography

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Climate and geography

From vast deserts to tiny islands and city-states, the absence of rivers highlights how geography and climate influence natural water systems. Yet, despite these limitations, these countries have adapted through alternative sources such as groundwater, desalination, and innovative water management systems.

The lack of rivers may define their landscapes, but it has not stopped life from thriving.

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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World riversSaudi ArabiaVatican City
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