World's Deadliest Special Forces: 10 most feared, elite units; Indonesia surprises, China misses out

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World's Deadliest Special Forces: In a world where threats can emanate from any corner, the role of specially trained forces becomes highly important. Today’s security threats include terrorism, cyber-linked warfare, insurgencies, hostage crises, and covert proxy conflicts. Recently, US carried out a one-night, highly sophisticated ground operation in Venezuela and picked up then-President Nicholas Maduro. The US later revealed that the operation was carried out by its lethal Delta forces. The elite forces continue to play a crucial role in modern warfare across the world, be it counter-terror raids or covert reconnaissance missions. When it comes to the top 10 elite special forces which are feared world-wide, the US leads the show while surprisingly, China misses out from the top ranks. Check the full list: