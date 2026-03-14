World's Deadliest Special Forces: 10 most feared, elite units; Indonesia surprises, China misses out
World's Deadliest Special Forces: In a world where threats can emanate from any corner, the role of specially trained forces becomes highly important. Today’s security threats include terrorism, cyber-linked warfare, insurgencies, hostage crises, and covert proxy conflicts. Recently, US carried out a one-night, highly sophisticated ground operation in Venezuela and picked up then-President Nicholas Maduro. The US later revealed that the operation was carried out by its lethal Delta forces. The elite forces continue to play a crucial role in modern warfare across the world, be it counter-terror raids or covert reconnaissance missions. When it comes to the top 10 elite special forces which are feared world-wide, the US leads the show while surprisingly, China misses out from the top ranks. Check the full list:
1. US Navy SEAL
The highly versatile force among them all is the American Navy SEALs. In their name, SEAL stands for Sea, Air and Land - showing their ability to operate across different environments. Notably, this was the unit that killed the dreaded terrorist Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.
2. US Delta Force
They are also known as 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta. This is America’s one of the most secretive counter-terror units and they are deployed when a high-value target is at stake, just like what they did in Venezuela.
3. British Special Air Service – SAS
Britain’s SAS is often considered the blueprint for many modern special forces units that are in existence today. It was formed during World War II. The SAS forces specialise in counter-terrorism, reconnaissance, and covert operations. (Representative image)
4. Sayeret Matkal of Israel
When it comes to special forces, Israel cannot be left behind. Israel’s Sayeret Matkal is an elite unit known for deep-penetration operations, reconnaissance and intelligence gathering work. (Representative image)
5. Para Special Forces (India)
India’s Para SF is the elite special operations wing of the Indian Army. These commandos specialise in counter-insurgency, mountain warfare, and cross-border operations. Their most successful operations are against terrorists in Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan.
6. Marine Commandos – MARCOS (India)
The name MARCOS is enough to send the chills down the spine of enemies. MARCOS are India’s naval special forces and are often compared to the US Navy SEALs for their agility and intense training.
7. French GIGN
The Groupe d’Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale (GIGN) is France’s elite counter-terrorism and hostage rescue unit. Known for precision and discipline, GIGN has handled numerous hostage situations and counter-terror missions.
8. Alpha Group – Spetsnaz (Russia)
Russia’s Alpha Group is one of the most elite special forces units and operates under the FSB. It focuses on counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, and high-risk anti-insurgency operations, often dealing with threats involving heavily armed militant groups.
9. British Special Boat Service
The United Kingdom’s Special Boat Service is the Royal Navy’s special forces unit. They specialise in maritime special operations. They conduct covert coastal reconnaissance, underwater sabotage, and amphibious raids, often operating alongside the SAS on joint missions.
10. Kopassus (Indonesia)
Kopassus is Indonesia’s elite special forces unit. They are known for their extremely rigorous and often dangerous training exercises. They are highly trained for jungle warfare and counter-terrorism missions.
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