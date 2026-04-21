World's deepest river: Flows through 10 countries; has maximum depth of over 200 meters? It is located in...
World's deepest river: Rivers are lifelines of the planet, supporting biodiversity, providing freshwater for millions, enabling agriculture, and serving as crucial transportation routes. Beyond their economic value, rivers also hold cultural and historical significance for communities that have thrived along their banks for centuries.
Name
The Congo River is regarded as the deepest river in the world.
Location
The Congo River spans 10 countries in Africa. Notably, according to the World Atlas, the Congo River flows through six countries of West-Central Africa, including Cameroon, the Republic of the Congo, and Gabon.
Depth
According to the Guinness World Records, scientists from the US Geological Survey and the American Museum of Natural History in 2008 discovered that the Congo River has a maximum depth of at least 220 meters.
Length
Apart from being regarded as the world's deepest river, the Congo is also reportedly one of the longest rivers on Earth.
Geography
The Congo River is a significant river that flows in Africa and then drains into the Atlantic Ocean.
Others
Some of the other deepest rivers in the world include: The Yangtze River, the Amazon River, the Hudson River, and the Mississippi River.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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