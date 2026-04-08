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NewsPhotosWorld's 'emptiest' nation: Least populated country has less than 900 inhabitants? Check
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World's 'emptiest' nation: Least populated country has less than 900 inhabitants? Check

Some parts of the world remain strikingly untouched by large populations, offering a glimpse into how geography, climate, and history can shape human settlement. In these places, there is little human presence, creating an environment where nature dominates daily life. Check out the details of the least-populated nation in the world: 

Updated:Apr 08, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
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Country name

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Country name

The Vatican City is the least populated in the world, with a population of reportedly less than 900. With fewer than a thousand inhabitants, daily life is defined by simplicity and strong interpersonal connections 

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Country area

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Country area

According to the WorldAtlas, the Vatican City has an area of 0.49 square kilometers and is the world’s smallest independent nation-state.

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Country location

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Country location

Vatican, as per WorldAtlas, is situated in Europe's south-central region and on the western banks of the Tiber River. Meanwhile, the Vatican City's territory is surrounded by Rome. 

Interestingly, it is located in the Northern and Eastern hemispheres of the Earth. 

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Water bodies

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Water bodies

Reportedly, there are no lakes or rivers in the country. Notably, the nation serves as a reminder of how diverse human living conditions can be, and how some corners of the world continue to exist far removed from the pressures of modern population growth.

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Lowest and highest point

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Lowest and highest point

WorldAtlas mentioned that the highest point in the nation is at 250 feet and the lowest point is at 63 feet.

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Other small countries

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Other small countries

According to World Population Review, here are some of the other smallest nations: 

Rank 2: Monaco; Rank 3: Gibraltar; Rank 4: Tokelau; Rank 5: Nauru

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik  

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least populated countriesVatican City
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