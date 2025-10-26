Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld's Fastest Train: Top Speed Reaches 450 Km/Hr — And It's Not In US Or Japan, It Is In…
World's Fastest Train: Top Speed Reaches 450 Km/Hr — And It's Not In US Or Japan, It Is In…

A new high-speed train has emerged as the fastest in the world, setting remarkable records for top and operating speeds.This train showcases the latest advancements in rail technology, offering a glimpse into the future of high-speed travel. Meet World's Fastest Train: 

Updated:Oct 26, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
China’s CR450 has emerged as the world’s fastest train and set a new record. 

The train's top speed has been recorded as 450 km/h, and the operating speed as 400 km/h.

According to an NDTV report, the train's commercial operations is likely to start in 2026.

China's Embassy in United States shared the video of the trial and stated, "It said, "China's CR450, the world's fastest train!"

According to media reports, the CR450 has achieved a top speed of 453 km/h on the high-speed rail track. 

Several social media users on X were impressed by the train and praised its futuristic design and advanced technology.

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

