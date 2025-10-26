World's Fastest Train: Top Speed Reaches 450 Km/Hr — And It's Not In US Or Japan, It Is In…
A new high-speed train has emerged as the fastest in the world, setting remarkable records for top and operating speeds.This train showcases the latest advancements in rail technology, offering a glimpse into the future of high-speed travel. Meet World's Fastest Train:
Name
China’s CR450 has emerged as the world’s fastest train and set a new record.
Speed
The train's top speed has been recorded as 450 km/h, and the operating speed as 400 km/h.
Commercial Operations Begin In...
According to an NDTV report, the train's commercial operations is likely to start in 2026.
Video
China's Embassy in United States shared the video of the trial and stated, "It said, "China's CR450, the world's fastest train!"
Test
According to media reports, the CR450 has achieved a top speed of 453 km/h on the high-speed rail track.
Social Media
Several social media users on X were impressed by the train and praised its futuristic design and advanced technology.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos