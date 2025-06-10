4 / 8

Kabul relies heavily on three main aquifers that are replenished by snowmelt from the Hindu Kush mountains. However, recurring droughts and the effects of climate change have led to a sharp decline in both snow and rainfall. Between October 2023 and January 2024, Afghanistan received only 45–60% of its usual winter precipitation. As per the report, Afghanistan ranks as the sixth most vulnerable country to climate change, and Kabul is already feeling the impact—reduced snowfall and shorter winters are limiting the amount of meltwater feeding the aquifers.