NewsPhotosWorld's Highest Bridge: With A Glass Café It Stands Several Meters Above River; Not In Japan Or US, It Is In…
World's Highest Bridge: With A Glass Café It Stands Several Meters Above River; Not In Japan Or US, It Is In…

The world’s highest bridge stands as a remarkable feat of modern engineering and serves not only as a crucial transportation link but also as a symbol of human innovation and ambition. This bridge attracts awe and admiration from travelers and infrastructure enthusiasts alike. Its impressive height and structural design continue to spark curiosity around the world. Check World's Highest Bridge: 

Updated:Oct 19, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
1/7
According to several reports, China has officially opened the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, which is now being considered the highest bridge in the world. 

2/7
According to Jagran Josh, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge has a café, called Interstellar Coffee, that is situated around 800 meters above the valley level. The café is situated on the top of one of the towers of the bridge.

The café has glass walls that feature a serene view of the surroundings.

3/7
According to the reports of China's local media, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is 625 meters above the Beipan River. 

4/7
The reports further state that the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge has cut down the travel time between the two sides of the canyon from two hours to two minutes.

5/7
As per reports, the bridge includes a glass skywalk below the road deck. 

6/7
As China opens the world’s tallest bridge, India is home to the world’s highest railway arch bridge - the Chenab Rail Bridge.

7/7
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

