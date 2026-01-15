World's Highest Petrol Pump: Fuel Refill Above Clouds, Located At 12,270 Feet, Trucks Travel 500km To Reach, Travellers Call It 'Lifesaver Station' – Not In US Or China
World's Highest Petrol Pump: The world’s highest petrol pump is located in Kaza, the main town of Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh. Run by Indian Oil, this fuel station stands at an altitude of about 3,740 metres above sea level. It is the only petrol pump in the entire region, which makes it extremely important for local residents and travellers. Operating at such a high altitude is challenging due to low oxygen levels and risky mountain roads used by fuel trucks. During the tourist season, bikers, trekkers and SUV owners depend on it completely. In winter, heavy snowfall cuts off road access for months, which often lead to fuel shortages.
The world's highest petrol pump is Indian Oil's fuel station in Kaza, Spiti Valley. It sits at 3,740 meters (12,270 feet) above sea level.
World's Highest Petrol Pump: Kaza
Kaza is Spiti Valley's main town with just one petrol pump for the entire region. Local residents and travellers depend on it completely.
World's Highest Petrol Pump: Extreme Altitude
Low oxygen at such high altitude makes operations tough. Fuel trucks climb dangerous mountain roads from hundreds of kilometers away to refill tanks. (Image Credit: Reddit)
World's Highest Petrol Pump: Tourist Lifeline
As the only fuel station in the region, adventure bikers, trekkers, and SUVs queue up during peak season.
World's Highest Petrol Pump: Indian Oil Pride
Officially recognised as Indian Oil's highest retail outlet worldwide, the pump provides both petrol and diesel for all vehicles.
World's Highest Petrol Pump: Harsh Winter
In Spiti Valley, roads close for 6 months yearly due to heavy snowfall. The pump stays operational, but fuel stocks run critically low during harsh winter months.
World's Highest Petrol Pump: Lifesaver
On social media, travellers call it a lifesaver fuel station. Many carry extra jerry cans to avoid long queues or shortages during peak tourist season. (Image Credits: freepik)
