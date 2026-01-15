photoDetails

World's Highest Petrol Pump: The world’s highest petrol pump is located in Kaza, the main town of Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh. Run by Indian Oil, this fuel station stands at an altitude of about 3,740 metres above sea level. It is the only petrol pump in the entire region, which makes it extremely important for local residents and travellers. Operating at such a high altitude is challenging due to low oxygen levels and risky mountain roads used by fuel trucks. During the tourist season, bikers, trekkers and SUV owners depend on it completely. In winter, heavy snowfall cuts off road access for months, which often lead to fuel shortages.