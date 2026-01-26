Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld's Highest School: Situated at altitude of around 5000 m, started in 1986, 6 teachers and 100 students; Not in US or India, it is in...
World's Highest School: Situated at altitude of around 5000 m, started in 1986, 6 teachers and 100 students; Not in US or India, it is in...

World's Highest School: The world’s highest school operated in extreme altitude, where thin air, cold temperatures, and isolation shaped daily life. Check details here: 

 

Updated:Jan 26, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
Name and Place

The highest school ever was a small residential primary school located at an altitude of around 5,022 meters in Pumajiangtangxiang (aka Phumachangtang) Township, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, according to the official website of the Guinness World Records.

Operational years

The school began its operations in 1986 and was operational until August 2017.

What happened after closing?

When it was closed, the students moved to a new school in the town of Nagarze, some 500 meters closer to sea level, the Guinness World Records website mentioned.

6 teachers, 100 students

When the school stopped its operations, it had around 100 students, and the website says that the school had six teachers. 

Students and their background

The students were from the "nomadic communities that graze their herds on the high grasslands of the Tibetan Plateau," as per the Guinness World Record website. 

Life there

In the school, both staff and teachers did not have an easy life due to various factors, including a lack of supplies. 

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/Freepik

China school
