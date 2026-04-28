World's 'hottest cities': Only Indian cities in top 10? - Check names, locations, and more
The onset of peak summer across India has been marked by a sharp surge in temperatures, with several cities in northern and central regions already crossing the 44–45°C mark. Check some of the world's hottest cities:
Top city
According to data from AQI.in, cities such as Banda, Auraiya, Raipur, Chandrapur, Bhilai, and Etawah have recorded extreme heat conditions.
Other cities
The heatwave is not limited to a few pockets, with several other cities reporting temperatures around 44 degrees Celsius. Regions including Jhansi, Chhatarpur, Agra, Bharatpur, Jagtial, and Mirzapur are witnessing persistently high temperatures.
IMD Prediction for Delhi-NCR
According to an IANS report, amid the extreme heat, there is some relief in sight for residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted changing weather patterns over the next few days. This is expected to bring down temperatures, accompanied by rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
AQI Delhi-NCR
Air quality across Delhi and NCR continues to range between the ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories. In Delhi, AQI levels were recorded at 227 in Anand Vihar, 205 in Bawana, and 206 in the Cantonment area, indicating ‘poor’ air quality. Whereas, in Greater Noida, AQI levels were recorded at 228 in Knowledge Park-3 and 253 in Knowledge Park-5, both falling under the ‘poor’ category, as per IANS.
Coping with heat conditions
As summer intensifies, precautionary measures such as staying hydrated and avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours should be undertaken. Special care should be taken of children and the elderly.
Other cities in the world
As per AQI.in, cities like Dhangadhi, Uthai Thani, and Al Ain also recording high temperatures.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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