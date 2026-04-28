World's 'hottest cities': Only Indian cities in top 10? - Check names, locations, and more

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Air quality across Delhi and NCR continues to range between the ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories. In Delhi, AQI levels were recorded at 227 in Anand Vihar, 205 in Bawana, and 206 in the Cantonment area, indicating ‘poor’ air quality. Whereas, in Greater Noida, AQI levels were recorded at 228 in Knowledge Park-3 and 253 in Knowledge Park-5, both falling under the ‘poor’ category, as per IANS.