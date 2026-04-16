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NewsPhotosWorld's hottest place: Temperature recorded at SHOCKING level; Not Sahara Desert, Africa or Australia, it is...
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World's hottest place: Temperature recorded at SHOCKING level; Not Sahara Desert, Africa or Australia, it is...

World's hottest place: Extreme heat conditions around the world are shaped by a mix of geography, climate, and human adaptation. Certain regions experience intense temperatures due to their terrain and location, making them challenging places to live. Check details about the hottest place on Earth: 

 

Updated:Apr 16, 2026, 06:37 PM IST
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Death Valley, California

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Death Valley, California

Death Valley in the US state of California is widely recognised as the hottest place on Earth. It holds the Guinness World Records record for the highest temperature ever recorded, 56.7 degrees Celsius on July 10, 1913. 

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Location in North America

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Location in North America

According to a report by NDTV, Death Valley is the lowest point in North America. Badwater Basin lies 282 feet below sea level, contributing significantly to its extreme heat conditions. 

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Reasons for high temperature

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Reasons for high temperature

As per Guinness World Records, several geographical and topographical factors drive extreme temperatures of a location. 

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Who lives in Death Valley?

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Who lives in Death Valley?

According to Guinness World Records, the Native American Timbisha Shoshone community have roots in this region of the Mojave Desert. Although now only a few live year-round within the boundaries of Death Valley National Park. 

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Hottest countries

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Hottest countries

According to a list compiled by World Population Review, here are top five hottest countries in the world:

Rank 1- Senegal; Rank 2- Mali; Rank 3- Burkina Faso; Rank 4- Djibouti; Rank 5- Gambia

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Summer care

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Summer care

Extreme heat poses serious health risks and people in hot regions adapt through lifestyle changes such as staying indoors during peak heat, keeping hydrated, wearing light clothing, and adjusting work hours. 

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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