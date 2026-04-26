World's island where the sun doesn't set for nearly 70 days in a year: Check location, name, and more
Natural phenomena often serve as a reminder of how diverse and extraordinary Earth can be, shaped by geography, climate, and more. These events not only challenge the everyday understanding of time and routine but also draw global curiosity.
Name and location
Sommaroy is a small island off the coast of Norway, located about 36 kilometres west of Tromso, known for its unique relationship with time.
69 days
Between May 18 and July 26, the Sun never dips below the horizon in Sommaroy, resulting in 69 days of daylight.
Winter
In stark contrast, from November to January, the Sun does not rise at all in Sommaroy. During this time, the island is enveloped in darkness, creating ideal conditions for viewing the Aurora Borealis, according to a report by NDTV.
What is Midnight Sun
The midnight sun is a natural phenomenon when the Sun remains visible at local midnight. It occurs due to the tilt of Earth’s axis, allowing sunlight to continuously reach these regions during the summer months. While fascinating, it is limited to a few parts of the world, making it a rare experience.
June 2019
According to NDTV, in June 2019, residents of Sommaroy smashed their watches and hung them on a bridge, symbolically discarding the concept of fixed time. Their gesture reflected a message to live according to natural rhythms rather than strict schedules.
Northern Lights
Sommaroy reportedly offers excellent views of the Northern Lights. From early autumn to late winter, the skies display moving waves of green, purple, and blue light.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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