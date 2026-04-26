Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3041201https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/worlds-island-where-the-sun-doesnt-set-for-nearly-70-days-in-a-year-check-location-name-and-more-3041201
NewsPhotosWorld's island where the sun doesn't set for nearly 70 days in a year: Check location, name, and more
photoDetails

World's island where the sun doesn't set for nearly 70 days in a year: Check location, name, and more

Natural phenomena often serve as a reminder of how diverse and extraordinary Earth can be, shaped by geography, climate, and more. These events not only challenge the everyday understanding of time and routine but also draw global curiosity.

Updated:Apr 26, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Name and location

1/7
Name and location

Sommaroy is a small island off the coast of Norway, located about 36 kilometres west of Tromso, known for its unique relationship with time. 

Follow Us

69 days

2/7
69 days

Between May 18 and July 26, the Sun never dips below the horizon in Sommaroy, resulting in 69 days of daylight.

Follow Us

Winter

3/7
Winter

In stark contrast, from November to January, the Sun does not rise at all in Sommaroy. During this time, the island is enveloped in darkness, creating ideal conditions for viewing the Aurora Borealis, according to a report by NDTV.

Follow Us

What is Midnight Sun

4/7
What is Midnight Sun

The midnight sun is a natural phenomenon when the Sun remains visible at local midnight. It occurs due to the tilt of Earth’s axis, allowing sunlight to continuously reach these regions during the summer months. While fascinating, it is limited to a few parts of the world, making it a rare experience.

Follow Us

June 2019

5/7
June 2019

According to NDTV, in June 2019, residents of Sommaroy smashed their watches and hung them on a bridge, symbolically discarding the concept of fixed time. Their gesture reflected a message to live according to natural rhythms rather than strict schedules. 

Follow Us

Northern Lights

6/7
Northern Lights

Sommaroy reportedly offers excellent views of the Northern Lights. From early autumn to late winter, the skies display moving waves of green, purple, and blue light.

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
Midnight SunNorthern Lights Destination
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Midnight Sun
World's island where the sun doesn't set for nearly 70 days in a year: Check location, name, and more
camera icon5
title
This country is known as ‘Land of Rivers’
camera icon8
title
Top 10 Countries
Beyond the borders: Top 10 nations with most foreign military bases, India's rank may surprise you
camera icon13
title
Lifestyle
Weekly Horoscope For April 27 - May 3: You may find yourself juggling multiple responsibilities, zodiacs
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 playoff chances
IPL 2026 Playoff Chances of PBKS, CSK, RCB, MI, RR, DC, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT After DC vs PBKS & RR vs SRH - In Pics