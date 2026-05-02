World's largest airport: Bigger than a country? Area of over 770 sq. km, has a hotel; Not in US or China, it's in...
Airports are vital transportation hubs that connect cities, countries, and continents through air travel. They serve as gateways for both passengers and cargo. They provide services across long distances in relatively short periods of time. Modern airports are equipped with advanced infrastructure, including runways, terminals, air traffic control systems, and security frameworks to ensure safe and efficient operations. Check the largest airport in the world by size:
Airports
Airports play a crucial role in facilitating the rapid movement of medical supplies, humanitarian aid, and rescue personnel to affected regions. Beyond transportation, airports also contribute significantly to economic growth by supporting tourism, trade, and employment.
Name
The world’s largest airport by size is reported to be King Fahd International Airport (DMM), Dammam, Saudi Arabia.
Area
King Fahd International Airport has an area of over 770 square km. It is bigger than the country of Bahrain, according to the Guinness World Records website.
Inside
The website further reports that King Fahd International Airport has multiple parallel 4,000-metre airstrips, aircraft stands, and helipads. It reportedly also has a hotel, multi-storey car parking, and more.
Second largest airport by area
Denver International Airport (DEN) is known as the largest airport in the US and the second-largest in the world by area.
Other airports
According to the list compiled by WorldAtlas, here are some of the largest airports in the world by size:
Rank 3: Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) of Selangor, Malaysia Rank 4: Istanbul Airport (IST) of Istanbul, Turkey Rank 5: Dallas Fort Worth Intl Airport (DFW) of Dallas, Texas, US
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific
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