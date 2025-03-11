Advertisement
World's Largest Arms Importer: Ukraine Leaves India Behind; Check Pakistan's Rank
World's Largest Arms Importer: Ukraine Leaves India Behind; Check Pakistan's Rank

Ukraine became the world’s largest arms importer in 2020–24, with imports increasing after the war with Russia. The U.S. supplied 45 percent of Ukraine’s arms. India ranks second at 8.3 percent, with a 9.3 percent decline in imports. Other top importers include Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan.

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
Ukraine Tops Arms Imports

Ukraine Tops Arms Imports

Ukraine became the world’s largest importer of major arms during the 2020–24 period, with its imports rising nearly 100-fold compared to 2015–19. Following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, at least 35 countries supplied weapons to Ukraine, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

 

The SIPRI report reveals that the United States is the largest arms supplier to Ukraine, accounting for 45 percent of the country's total arms imports.

India Ranks Second

India ranks second in the world with an 8.3 percent share of global arms imports. However, its imports have decreased by 9.3 percent between the periods 2015–19 and 2020–24. 

The largest portion of India's arms imports, 36 percent, came from Russia. This represents a significant decline compared to previous years, with Russia accounting for 55 percent in 2015–19 and 72 percent in 2010–14.

 

Pakistan

Pakistan ranks at 4.6 percent in global arms imports. China became an even more dominant supplier, accounting for 81 percent of Pakistan’s arms imports in 2020–24, compared to 74 percent in 2015–19.

