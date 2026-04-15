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NewsPhotosWorld's largest economies by GDP in 2026: US at top; India slips — Check latest ranking
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World's largest economies by GDP in 2026: US at top; India slips — Check latest ranking

Largest economies in the world 2026 April ranking: Amid the global turmoil, a subtle recalibration in global economic rankings has reshaped the global GDP rankings and a narrative India had been steadily building. The latest estimates from the International Monetary Fund show India slipping to sixth place, edged out by the United Kingdom. The shift is less about growth faltering and more about currency movements and revised projections at current prices. With margins between the top economies narrowing, even modest revisions are now enough to reorder the global pecking order.

Updated:Apr 15, 2026, 10:32 PM IST
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United States holds firm at No. 1

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United States holds firm at No. 1

The United States remains comfortably the world’s largest economy, with GDP projected at around $30 trillion in 2026. Its dominance continues to rest on strong consumption, deep capital markets, and the dollar’s global reserve status.

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China retains second position

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China retains second position

At No. 2, China is expected to post a GDP of roughly $19–20 trillion in 2026. While growth has moderated compared to its earlier double-digit years, China’s industrial scale and export depth keep it firmly in second place. 

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Germany anchors third spot

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Germany anchors third spot

Germany continues to rank third, with GDP estimated at about $4.7–4.8 trillion. Europe’s largest economy has shown resilience despite energy shocks and weak external demand. 

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Japan stays in race

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Japan stays in race

In fourth place, Japan is projected at around $4.4 trillion in 2025, with a slight easing into 2026. A weak yen has inflated nominal GDP in dollar terms, helping Japan retain its position ahead of competitors like India. 

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United Kingdom nudges India

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United Kingdom nudges India

The United Kingdom moves into fifth place, with GDP estimated at about $4.26 trillion in 2026. The gain over India is marginal—roughly $113 billion—but sufficient to alter rankings. Currency strength and relatively stable nominal growth have worked in the UK’s favour in this round of IMF revisions.

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India slips to sixth spot

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India slips to sixth spot

India now ranks sixth, with GDP projected at around $4.15 trillion in 2026. The drop reflects exchange rate effects and downward revisions rather than any structural weakening. The gap with the UK remains narrow, and India is still expected to regain momentum, with projections pointing to it becoming the third-largest economy by around 2031, overtaking Germany.

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