World's largest economies by GDP in 2026: US at top; India slips — Check latest ranking

photoDetails

english

3037873

Largest economies in the world 2026 April ranking: Amid the global turmoil, a subtle recalibration in global economic rankings has reshaped the global GDP rankings and a narrative India had been steadily building. The latest estimates from the International Monetary Fund show India slipping to sixth place, edged out by the United Kingdom. The shift is less about growth faltering and more about currency movements and revised projections at current prices. With margins between the top economies narrowing, even modest revisions are now enough to reorder the global pecking order.