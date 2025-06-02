Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2910116https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/worlds-largest-fireworks-abu-dhabi-creates-guinness-world-records-with-50-minute-fireworks-displaying-6000-drone-show-2910116
NewsPhotosWorld's Largest Fireworks: Abu Dhabi Creates Guinness World Records With 50- Minute Fireworks; Displaying 6000 Drone Show
photoDetails

World's Largest Fireworks: Abu Dhabi Creates Guinness World Records With 50- Minute Fireworks; Displaying 6000 Drone Show

To ring in 2025, Abu Dhabi hosted the largest fireworks display at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. The spectacular 50-minute show broke six Guinness World Records as it lit up the night sky.

 

Updated:Jun 02, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
Follow Us

1/7

The New Year's Eve fireworks at the Sheikh Zayed Festival began at 6 PM, with hourly displays leading up to the grand finale in Abu Dhabi that secured a world record. Iconic locations across the city, including Yas Island and the Corniche, also featured spectacular pyrotechnics. This dazzling event was widely photographed and shared across social media.

 

Follow Us

Record-breaking fireworks and drone show

2/7

Beyond the record-breaking fireworks, the Sheikh Zayed Festival's New Year's Eve celebration also featured a breathtaking 6,000-drone display that captivated the audience for over 20 minutes with its stunning formations. The festival boasted the largest continuous fireworks display in terms of both scale and design.

 

Follow Us

3/7

Adding to the spectacle, 3,000 drones collaboratively spelled out 'Happy New Year' in the sky, accompanied by a synchronized drone performance set to music. The seamless integration of lasers, drones, and fireworks ensured over an hour of uninterrupted visual splendor, leaving attendees in awe.

 

Follow Us

4/7

In 2023, Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival New Year's Eve celebration secured three Guinness World Records for its fireworks display, specifically for duration, formation, and sheer quantity. The spectacular show lasted an impressive 40 minutes and featured over 5,000 drones that collectively formed the world's largest aerial logo.

 

Follow Us

5/7

This year, the Yas Island fireworks display ran from 9 PM to midnight, viewable from locations like Samaliyah Island, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina, and Yas Beach. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Corniche celebrations could be enjoyed from spots such as Corniche Beach, Lulu Island, and the MOTN Festival.

 

Follow Us

6/7

Beyond the capital, New Year's festivities lit up the sky across other parts of Abu Dhabi. Al Mughira Beach, Madinat Zayed Public Park, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, Ghayathi, and the Liwa Festival all hosted vibrant fireworks displays.

 

Follow Us

7/7

Beyond the spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations, the Sheikh Zayed Festival, running from November 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, offers a wealth of attractions. Visitors can enjoy concerts, laser shows, cultural performances, and a variety of family-friendly activities, all designed to celebrate Emirati culture and heritage.

 

Follow Us
World's Largest FireworksAbu DhabiGuinness World Records50-Minute Fireworks6000 Drone ShowSheikh Zayed FestivalNew Year's EveAl Wathbapyrotechnicsaerial displaydrone formations
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon20
title
Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Announces ODI Retirement: Inside His Life Off the Field With Wife Vini Raman – In Pics
camera icon9
title
DA hike
No DA Hike, Pay Commission Benefits For Retired Govt Employees? Claims Vs Facts DECODED
camera icon9
title
IPL Final highest scores
Shane Watson To Wriddhiman Saha: 9 Highest Individual Scores In IPL Finals
camera icon13
title
diabetes summer diet
Expert Reveals Top 7 Summer Superfoods For Diabetics That Naturally Regulate Blood Sugar And Keep You Cool
camera icon7
title
PF
PF Withdrawal Via ATM, Free ESIC Treatment & More: 5 Major Overhaul In EPFO 3.0; Rollout Likely This Month
NEWS ON ONE CLICK