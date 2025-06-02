World's Largest Fireworks: Abu Dhabi Creates Guinness World Records With 50- Minute Fireworks; Displaying 6000 Drone Show
To ring in 2025, Abu Dhabi hosted the largest fireworks display at the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba. The spectacular 50-minute show broke six Guinness World Records as it lit up the night sky.
The New Year's Eve fireworks at the Sheikh Zayed Festival began at 6 PM, with hourly displays leading up to the grand finale in Abu Dhabi that secured a world record. Iconic locations across the city, including Yas Island and the Corniche, also featured spectacular pyrotechnics. This dazzling event was widely photographed and shared across social media.
Record-breaking fireworks and drone show
Beyond the record-breaking fireworks, the Sheikh Zayed Festival's New Year's Eve celebration also featured a breathtaking 6,000-drone display that captivated the audience for over 20 minutes with its stunning formations. The festival boasted the largest continuous fireworks display in terms of both scale and design.
Adding to the spectacle, 3,000 drones collaboratively spelled out 'Happy New Year' in the sky, accompanied by a synchronized drone performance set to music. The seamless integration of lasers, drones, and fireworks ensured over an hour of uninterrupted visual splendor, leaving attendees in awe.
In 2023, Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Festival New Year's Eve celebration secured three Guinness World Records for its fireworks display, specifically for duration, formation, and sheer quantity. The spectacular show lasted an impressive 40 minutes and featured over 5,000 drones that collectively formed the world's largest aerial logo.
This year, the Yas Island fireworks display ran from 9 PM to midnight, viewable from locations like Samaliyah Island, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Marina, and Yas Beach. Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Corniche celebrations could be enjoyed from spots such as Corniche Beach, Lulu Island, and the MOTN Festival.
Beyond the capital, New Year's festivities lit up the sky across other parts of Abu Dhabi. Al Mughira Beach, Madinat Zayed Public Park, Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, Ghayathi, and the Liwa Festival all hosted vibrant fireworks displays.
Beyond the spectacular New Year's Eve celebrations, the Sheikh Zayed Festival, running from November 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025, offers a wealth of attractions. Visitors can enjoy concerts, laser shows, cultural performances, and a variety of family-friendly activities, all designed to celebrate Emirati culture and heritage.
Trending Photos