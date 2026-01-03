NewsPhotosWorld's Least-Corrupt Country: This Nation Has CPI Of...; Which Are The Top 10 Countries? Check Full List
photoDetails
World's Least-Corrupt Country: This Nation Has CPI Of...; Which Are The Top 10 Countries? Check Full List
World's Least-Corrupt Country: The World Population Review quoted the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024 and shared the list of the least-corrupt nations. Check out the full list here:
World's Least-Corrupt Country
1/7
Denmark is the least corrupt country in the world, with a Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024 of 90.
Who Made It To Top 3?
2/7
Rank 2- Finland (CPI of 88); Rank 3- Singapore (CPI of 84)
The Top 5 Nations
3/7
Rank 4- New Zealand (CPI of 83); Rank 5- Switzerland, Norway, and Luxembourg (CPI of 81)
Rank 6
4/7
The rank six on the list was grabbed by Sweden with CPI of 80.
Top 8
5/7
Rank 7- Netherlands (CPI of 78); Rank 8- Australia, Iceland, and Ireland (CPI of 77)
Top 10
6/7
Rank 10 was shared by Uruguay and Estonia at CPI of 78.
Credits
7/7
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Advertisement
Trending Photos
7
12
7