World's Least-Corrupt Country: This Nation Has CPI Of...; Which Are The Top 10 Countries? Check Full List
World's Least-Corrupt Country: This Nation Has CPI Of...; Which Are The Top 10 Countries? Check Full List

World's Least-Corrupt Country: The World Population Review quoted the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024 and shared the list of the least-corrupt nations. Check out the full list here: 

 

Updated:Jan 03, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
World's Least-Corrupt Country

World's Least-Corrupt Country

Denmark is the least corrupt country in the world, with a Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024 of 90. 

Who Made It To Top 3?

Who Made It To Top 3?

Rank 2- Finland (CPI of 88); Rank 3- Singapore (CPI of 84)

The Top 5 Nations

The Top 5 Nations

Rank 4- New Zealand (CPI of 83); Rank 5- Switzerland, Norway, and Luxembourg (CPI of 81) 

Rank 6

Rank 6

The rank six on the list was grabbed by Sweden with CPI of 80. 

Top 8

Top 8

Rank 7- Netherlands (CPI of 78); Rank 8- Australia, Iceland, and Ireland (CPI of 77)

Top 10

Top 10

Rank 10 was shared by Uruguay and Estonia at CPI of 78. 

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik

