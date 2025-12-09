World's Least-Visited Country: Less Than 4K Tourists/Year With Around 11,000 Population; Its Name Is…
World's Least-Visited Country: Some destinations often remain under the radar due to factors such as geographical isolation, limited tourism infrastructure, or a preference for preserving natural and cultural environments over mass tourism. However, there is one such country that remains the least-visited country.
World's Least-Visited Country
According to CEOWORLD Magazine, Tuvalu ranked as the least-visited country globally in 2024.
Little Tourism In Tuvalu
According to a report by TOI, Tuvalu gets on 3,7000 tourists per year.
Tourist Attractions In Tuvalu
The report further mentions that in Tuvalu, tourist attractions include beaches, clear waters, and remote life.
Population Of Tuvalu
Tuvalu's population, according to NDTV, is around 11,000.
How To Reach Tuvalu
The NDTV report further stated that there are no direct flights to Tuvalu from India; however, there would be connecting flights.
Other Less-Visited Nations
2- Marshall Islands; 3- Niue; 4- Kiribati; 5- Micronesia (Ranking according to CEOWORLD Magazine).
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
