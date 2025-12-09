Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2993971https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/worlds-least-visited-country-less-than-4k-tourists/year-with-around-11000-population-its-name-is-2993971
NewsPhotosWorld's Least-Visited Country: Less Than 4K Tourists/Year With Around 11,000 Population; Its Name Is…
photoDetails

World's Least-Visited Country: Less Than 4K Tourists/Year With Around 11,000 Population; Its Name Is…

World's Least-Visited Country: Some destinations often remain under the radar due to factors such as geographical isolation, limited tourism infrastructure, or a preference for preserving natural and cultural environments over mass tourism. However, there is one such country that remains the least-visited country.

Updated:Dec 09, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Follow Us

World's Least-Visited Country

1/7
World's Least-Visited Country

According to CEOWORLD Magazine, Tuvalu ranked as the least-visited country globally in 2024. 

Follow Us

Little Tourism In Tuvalu

2/7
Little Tourism In Tuvalu

According to a report by TOI, Tuvalu gets on 3,7000 tourists per year. 

Follow Us

Tourist Attractions In Tuvalu

3/7
Tourist Attractions In Tuvalu

The report further mentions that in Tuvalu, tourist attractions include beaches, clear waters, and remote life.

Follow Us

Population Of Tuvalu

4/7
Population Of Tuvalu

Tuvalu's population, according to NDTV, is around 11,000.

Follow Us

How To Reach Tuvalu

5/7
How To Reach Tuvalu

The NDTV report further stated that there are no direct flights to Tuvalu from India; however, there would be connecting flights. 

Follow Us

Other Less-Visited Nations

6/7
Other Less-Visited Nations

2- Marshall Islands; 3- Niue; 4- Kiribati; 5- Micronesia (Ranking according to CEOWORLD Magazine). 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
least visited countries 2025Least visited countriesworld’s least visited nations
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon12
title
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen Net Worth 2025: How Rich Is The 4-Time F1 Champion? Inside The Multi-Million Dollar Life Of Racing’s Biggest Superstar
camera icon8
title
Year Ender 2025
Year Ender 2025: From Ban On Pakistani Artists To Smriti Mandhana–Palaash Muchhal Wedding Cancellation — Bollywood’s Biggest Controversies
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
India’s Top 5 ODI Run-Scorers In 2025: Virat Kohli Leads, Rohit Sharma At... - Check Full List
camera icon20
title
Lando Norris girlfriend
Inside Lando Norris’ Relationship With Magui Corceiro: Why F1 Drivers Are Clashing With McLaren Champion’s Girlfriend
camera icon10
title
Technology
Did You Know What Happens If You Don’t Change Your Wi-Fi Password For Years? 10 Shocking Facts Inside