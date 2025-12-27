World's Longest Expressway Tunnel: Runs For 22.13 Km, It Also Has A Record For...; Not In India Or US, It's In...
The world's longest expressway tunnel is a major feat of modern engineering, built to significantly reduce travel time and improve year-round connectivity. It represents the combination of innovation, precision construction, and long-term infrastructure planning aimed at transforming mobility and connectivity.
World's Longest Expressway Tunnel
According to the South China Morning Post, the "world’s longest expressway tunnel" has opened in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the nation.
Kilometers
Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, which is 22.13 kilometers long, reportedly opened on Friday.
Travels From...
Tianshan Shengli Tunnel, which is the centrepiece of the Urumqi-Yuli Expressway, created a 20-minute drive through the Tianshan Mountains, South China Morning Post reported.
Deepest Vertical Shaft For A Highway Tunnel
The report also stated that Song Hailiang, chairman of China Communications Construction Company, said that the tunnel has "set two records". The other one, according to the chairman, is "the deepest vertical shaft for a highway tunnel."
Has Been In Works Since...
Construction on the expressway began in April 2020.
Boost China's Links With...
The tunnel is expected to boost China’s links with Central Asia.
Credits
