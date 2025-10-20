World's Longest Limousine: Wins Guinness World Record; Features Swimming Pool, Helipad, And Mini-Golf; Powered By V8 Engine With More Than 75 Seats; Price Will Surprise You
World's Longest Limousine: Imagine a limousine so amazing it feels like it came straight out of a movie. Stretching over one hundred feet, The American Dream is more than just a car—it is a moving palace. Inside, it has a swimming pool, jacuzzi, bathtub, waterbed, mini golf course, helipad that can hold five thousand pounds, multiple televisions, a refrigerator, and a telephone.
Even with its huge size, it can carry more than seventy five people comfortably, making it perfect for parties, events, or traveling in style. Every part of this limousine is built for comfort and luxury, showing what it truly means to travel in extravagance.
World's Longest Limousine: Claims Guinness World Record
On 1 March 2022, The American Dream stretched to 30.54 meters (100 ft 1.5 in), reclaiming its Guinness World Record. It surpassed its original 1986 title, cementing its place as the longest limousine in the world.
World's Longest Limousine: Hinged Design
The limousine is built in two sections connected by a hinge, allowing it to turn corners easily. This unique engineering also enables it to be driven from either end, a remarkable feature for a car of this massive size.
World's Longest Limousine: 26 Wheels And V8 Engine
It is built in 1986 in Burbank, California, the limo was the creation of legendary car customizer Jay Ohrberg. It originally measured 18.28 meters, ran on 26 wheels, and featured two powerful V8 engines, one at the front and one at the rear.
World's Longest Limousine: 100 Feet Model After 1976
He later extended the limo to 30.5 meters (100 feet), creating a record-breaking vehicle. Modeled after the 1976 Cadillac Eldorado, it combines classic limousine design with extreme customization, making it a true icon of automotive engineering.
World's Longest Limousine: Dual Driving Modes
Thanks to its hinged design, the limo can operate as both a rigid and articulated vehicle. Adding further, it is drivable from both ends, allowing remarkable maneuverability and control despite its extraordinary length and complexity.
World's Longest Limousine: Helipad, Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi, Mini-Golf Area
According to Guinness World Records, it features a swimming pool, jacuzzi, bathtub, waterbed, mini-golf area, helipad (supporting 5,000 lbs), multiple TVs, refrigerator, and telephone, comfortably accommodating over 75 passengers, offering unparalleled luxury and extravagance.
World's Longest Limousine: Saved From Technical Teaching Museum
After years of neglect, The American Dream was rescued by Autoseum, a technical teaching museum in Nassau County, New York. Museum owner Michael Manning led restoration efforts, reviving the massive vehicle and preserving its historical and engineering legacy.
World's Longest Limousine: Restoration Price And Value
The limo’s original construction cost around $4 million, with restoration exceeding $250,000 (Around Rs 2,08,75,000). Its current sale price remains undisclosed, making it one of the most expensive and elaborate custom-built limousines in history, known for both size and luxury. (Image Credit: Guinness World Record Website And @Supercar Blondie/YT)
