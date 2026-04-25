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NewsPhotosWorld’s longest railway tunnel: The 57km Swiss marvel that took 17 years & $12 bn to build - faces $27B 'challenger'; Not in China or Russia
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World’s longest railway tunnel: The 57km Swiss marvel that took 17 years & $12 bn to build - faces $27B 'challenger'; Not in China or Russia

World’s longest railway tunnel: When it comes to the rail network, the United States, China, Russia and India take the top 4 spots. What is interesting is that when it comes to the longest railway tunnel, none of these four nations gets the crown. With a 57 km-long mountain tunnel, Switzerland emerges as a clear winner, but did you know that the Swiss Gotthard Base Tunnel has an upcoming $ 27 billion challenger, too?

Updated:Apr 25, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
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Herrenknecht Mont Cenis TBM

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Herrenknecht Mont Cenis TBM

In March this year, there was an unusual buzz at the Herrenknecht factory in Germany. The occasion was unveiling of one of the two main Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) meant for the Italian side of the Lyon–Turin high-speed rail project. The massive machine has been shipped to the Chiomonte construction site in the Susa Valley. It will begin excavation work for the Mont Cenis Base Tunnel, a crucial section of the planned cross-border railway between Italy and France. Once completed, the tunnel will become the world's longest tunnel.

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Why is Gotthard Base Tunnel significant?

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Why is the Gotthard Base Tunnel significant?

The Gotthard Base Tunnel is astonishingly 57.1 kilometres long, stretching beneath the Alps. The near-flat, high-speed rail corridor drastically reduced travel time between northern and southern Europe. Freight that once struggled over steep mountain passes now moves efficiently, cutting costs and emissions. Since it shifted cargo traffic from road to rail, it aligns with Switzerland’s broader sustainability goals, too. (Image: Swiss embassy)

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Engineering Marvel

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Engineering Marvel

The construction of the Gotthard Base Tunnel took 17 years between 1999 and 2016. The final cost was around $12 billion as engineers overcome challenges like extreme underground pressures, temperatures reaching up to 46°C inside the rock and precise alignment from multiple excavation points. (Image: Herrenknecht video)

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The rock beneath: Geological challenges

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The rock beneath: Geological challenges

The engineers had to cut through a variety of rock formations, including granite, which is  extremely hard and stable but slow to bore through. Then they had to drill through gneiss, a metamorphic rock with varying strength, requiring adaptive drilling and schist, a weaker and more fragmented rock, posing risks of collapse. Each type of these rocks demanded different excavation techniques and support systems. (Image: Herrenknecht video)

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Gotthard Base Tunnel history

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Gotthard Base Tunnel history

The Gotthard route has been a critical transit corridor since the 13th century. Traders using this route had to cross the Alps via narrow mountain passes. The first Gotthard Rail Tunnel, completed in 1882, revolutionised rail travel at the time. The base tunnel is essentially the modern evolution of that legacy. It has been built deeper and flatter to meet 21st-century demands.  (Image: Herrenknecht video)

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How was the tunnel bored?

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How was the tunnel bored?

The tunnel was excavated using massive Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) -Herrenknecht Gripper, Sissi and Heidi tunnel boring machines, some over 400 meters long. These machines worked simultaneously from multiple access points. In harder rock, TBMs dominated. In more unstable sections, traditional drilling and blasting methods were used—showing a hybrid engineering approach tailored to geology.

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Depth: How far below the surface?

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Depth: How far below the surface?

The Gotthard Base Tunnel is not just long, it’s deep as well. At its deepest point, the tunnel lies about 2.3 kilometres under the mountain surface. This makes it rank among the deepest railway tunnels in the world. (Image: Herrenknecht video)

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Future record Mont Cenis: What’s next?

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Future record Mont Cenis: What’s next?

The Gotthard Base Tunnel may be monumental in its achievment but can not hold the crown forever. The Mont Cenis Base Tunnel, an ongoing $27 billion engineering marvel between France and Italy, will rival the Gotthard as the world’s longest rail tunnel at 57.5 km. It connects Lyon to Turin through the heart of the Alps. The tunnel is designed to shift one million trucks annually from road to rail. (Image: Wikipedia)

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India, China in tunnel race

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India, China in tunnel race

India is also pushing boundaries with projects like the Zojila Tunnel, which will be one of Asia’s longest road tunnels with a length of around 14 kms. China is aggressively building long tunnels across mountainous terrain. China is executing projects linked to high-speed rail expansion and the Belt and Road Initiative that includes tunnels exceeding 30–40 km in length.  (Image: ANI)

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