World’s longest railway tunnel: The 57km Swiss marvel that took 17 years & $12 bn to build - faces $27B 'challenger'; Not in China or Russia

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In March this year, there was an unusual buzz at the Herrenknecht factory in Germany. The occasion was unveiling of one of the two main Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) meant for the Italian side of the Lyon–Turin high-speed rail project. The massive machine has been shipped to the Chiomonte construction site in the Susa Valley. It will begin excavation work for the Mont Cenis Base Tunnel, a crucial section of the planned cross-border railway between Italy and France. Once completed, the tunnel will become the world's longest tunnel.