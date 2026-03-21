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NewsPhotosWorld's longest river: 6,650 kms, travels through 11 countries - Nile or Amazon? Find out the answer
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World's longest river: 6,650 kms, travels through 11 countries - Nile or Amazon? Find out the answer

Rivers have long been central to human civilisation, shaping geography, and culture across continents. These water bodies span vast distances, flow through multiple regions, and support diverse ecosystems and populations, making them vital for nature. Check the longest river in the world: 

 

Updated:Mar 21, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
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Importance of rivers

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Importance of rivers

Rivers play a crucial role in sustaining life on Earth. They provide fresh water for drinking, agriculture, and industry, while also supporting rich biodiversity. Rivers help maintain ecological balance, recharge groundwater, and contribute to climate regulation.

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Nile

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Nile

The Nile River flows into the Mediterranean Sea and is known to be the longest river in the world. 

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Kilometers

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Kilometers

According to CNBC TV18, the longest river in the world, the Nile, flows for 6,650 kilometers.  

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Nations

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Nations

The Nile River travels through 11 countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Egypt.

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Origin

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Origin

According to the Guinness World Records, the Nile is considered the world's longest river, and its main source is Lake Victoria. 

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Amazon

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Amazon

According to the Guinness World Records website, the two longest rivers in the world are the Nile and the Amazon, but which is longer is more a matter of definition. Meanwhile, as per reports, the Amazon River is 6,400 kilometers long. 

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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