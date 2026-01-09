Advertisement
World's Longest Road: Runs For Around 30,000 Km, Has A Guinness World Record; Not In China, It Is Located In...

The world’s longest road stretches across vast and varied landscapes, connecting distant regions and cultures over an extraordinary distance. It is more than just a transportation route; the road reflects the scale of human ambition and engineering, symbolizing connectivity, endurance, and the ability to bridge immense geographical divides. 

Updated:Jan 09, 2026, 06:36 PM IST
Name

Name

The Pan-American Highway is known as the "longest motorable road" in the world, and it reportedly travels through 14 countries. 

Length

Length

The highway runs for around 30,000 km, according to a report by News18. Notably, this length depends on the route that the travellers take. 

Guinness World Record

Guinness World Record

The Pan-American Highway holds the Guinness World Record for the "longest motorable road." 

Travelling

Travelling

The New18 report explained that several travellers take around two months (60 days) to complete the journey along the Pan-American Highway. However, this could vary depending on various factors. 

History

History

The Guinness World Record website stated that the idea of the Pan-American Highway was "born in the late 1800s" and began taking shape in 1925. 

Can You Take A U-Turn?

Can You Take A U-Turn?

The road runs a long distance without requiring any U-turns, the News18 reported.

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

7
Longest Highways
7
