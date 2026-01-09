World's Longest Road: Runs For Around 30,000 Km, Has A Guinness World Record; Not In China, It Is Located In...
The world’s longest road stretches across vast and varied landscapes, connecting distant regions and cultures over an extraordinary distance. It is more than just a transportation route; the road reflects the scale of human ambition and engineering, symbolizing connectivity, endurance, and the ability to bridge immense geographical divides.
Name
The Pan-American Highway is known as the "longest motorable road" in the world, and it reportedly travels through 14 countries.
Length
The highway runs for around 30,000 km, according to a report by News18. Notably, this length depends on the route that the travellers take.
Guinness World Record
The Pan-American Highway holds the Guinness World Record for the "longest motorable road."
Travelling
The New18 report explained that several travellers take around two months (60 days) to complete the journey along the Pan-American Highway. However, this could vary depending on various factors.
History
The Guinness World Record website stated that the idea of the Pan-American Highway was "born in the late 1800s" and began taking shape in 1925.
Can You Take A U-Turn?
The road runs a long distance without requiring any U-turns, the News18 reported.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos