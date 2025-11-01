World's Longest Train Journey: 13 Nations, 21 Days; Crossing Russia And China To Reach Singapore; Its Cost Is...
The world’s longest train journey offers travelers an unparalleled experience, spanning thousands of miles and crossing diverse landscapes. This epic journey provides a unique way to explore different regions, cultures, and climates while enjoying scenic views along the way. It attracts adventure enthusiasts and travel lovers seeking a once-in-a-lifetime experience on rails.
The Train
The longest train journey in the world is considered to be from Lisbon to Singapore.
Distance
According to the official website, the travel from Lisbon, Portugal to Singapore by train and covers around 11885 km.
Ticket
The website informs that the route consists of more than one step and thus several train tickets have to be bought to complete the adventure, and thus the cost would depend on the bookings.
Length Of Journey
According to several media reports, it takes 21 days and crosses 13 nations.
What's The Route?
To travel by train from Lisbon to Singapore, the main route leads via Spain, France, Russia, China, Vietnam and Thailand.
The Journey
According to reports, the adventurous journey includes 11 route stops and several overnight stays.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos