Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2978691https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/worlds-longest-train-journey-13-nations-21-days-crossing-russia-and-china-to-reach-singapore-its-cost-is-2978691
NewsPhotosWorld's Longest Train Journey: 13 Nations, 21 Days; Crossing Russia And China To Reach Singapore; Its Cost Is...
photoDetails

World's Longest Train Journey: 13 Nations, 21 Days; Crossing Russia And China To Reach Singapore; Its Cost Is...

The world’s longest train journey offers travelers an unparalleled experience, spanning thousands of miles and crossing diverse landscapes. This epic journey provides a unique way to explore different regions, cultures, and climates while enjoying scenic views along the way. It attracts adventure enthusiasts and travel lovers seeking a once-in-a-lifetime experience on rails.

Updated:Nov 01, 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Follow Us

The Train

1/7
The Train

The longest train journey in the world is considered to be from Lisbon to Singapore. 

Follow Us

Distance

2/7
Distance

According to the official website, the travel from Lisbon, Portugal to Singapore by train and covers around 11885 km. 

Follow Us

Ticket

3/7
Ticket

The website informs that the route consists of more than one step and thus several train tickets have to be bought to complete the adventure, and thus the cost would depend on the bookings.  

Follow Us

Length Of Journey

4/7
Length Of Journey

According to several media reports, it takes 21 days and crosses 13 nations. 

Follow Us

What's The Route?

5/7
What's The Route?

To travel by train from Lisbon to Singapore, the main route leads via Spain, France, Russia, China, Vietnam and Thailand. 

Follow Us

The Journey

6/7
The Journey

According to reports, the adventurous journey includes 11 route stops and several overnight stays.  

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
World's longest train routeBeautiful Train Journey
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Weekend Watchlist
Weekend OTT Watchlist: Must-Stream Picks For True Crime, Dark Drama, Action, And Supernatural Thrills
camera icon7
title
Sanjay Mishra
Who Is Kiran Mishra? Know About Sanjay Mishra’s Real-Life Second Wife After His Viral Wedding Photos With Mahima Chaudhry
camera icon13
title
November 2025 love horoscope
November 2025 Love Horoscope: Your Heart Is Learning To Trust Again, Zodiacs
camera icon12
title
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 10 Powerful Quotes To Inspire You On National Unity Day 2025
camera icon10
title
highest successful chase in women's odi
Top 10 Highest Chases in Women's ODIs: India’s Record-Breaking 339 vs Australia Leads Historic List