Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3012931https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/worlds-longest-train-journey-travelling-through-13-nations-takes-21-days-covers-over-11000-km-its-route-is-3012931
NewsPhotosWorld's longest train journey: Travelling through 13 nations, takes 21 days, covers over 11,000 km; Its route is...
photoDetails

World's longest train journey: Travelling through 13 nations, takes 21 days, covers over 11,000 km; Its route is...

World's longest train journey: The world’s longest train journey is a remarkable example of how rail travel can connect distant regions, cultures, and landscapes in a single continuous route. Stretching across multiple countries and time zones, making the experience as memorable as the destination itself.

Updated:Feb 02, 2026, 10:52 AM IST
Follow Us

World's longest train journey

1/7
World's longest train journey

The railway route from Portugal's Lisbon to Singapore is often called the world's longest train journey.  

Follow Us

13 nations, 21 days

2/7
13 nations, 21 days

According to reports, the journey from Lisbon to Singapore crosses 13 nations and takes 21 days. 

Follow Us

Distance covered

3/7
Distance covered

According to an NDTV report, the distance covered in this journey is around 18,755 kilometers. 

Follow Us

Tickets and more

4/7
Tickets and more

The longest train journey in the world is not covered in a single ticket. The traveller has to book multiple tickets and deal with several transfers. 

(Note- Find and plan the exact train schedules, and buy the ticket via credible booking links.)

Follow Us

What countries are covered?

5/7
What countries are covered?

World's longest train journey starts in Portugal and then reportedly travels through Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia, Mongolia, China, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and at last Singapore.

Follow Us

Things to remember

6/7
Things to remember

Since the journey is long and takes the traveller on an adventure, it is important to make sure that your luggage, network connectivity, and poor planning do not slow you down. 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
Europe train routesInternational Train Services
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
New K-Dramas On OTT
Latest and ongoing K-Dramas you must watch on OTT: Complete February 2026 guide to most anticipated Korean shows streaming THIS month
camera icon9
title
Valentine's Day 2026
From sweet love letters to creative customised presents: 7 valentine’s day gift ideas that show real efforts and deep love
camera icon11
title
Wayne Madsen
From Germany 2006 to India 2026: Two World Cups, two sports, one Wayne Madsen
camera icon11
title
Tilak Varma
Tilak Varma Net Worth 2026: How an IPL deal changed everything
camera icon13
title
monthly health horoscope
Monthly health horoscope for February 2026: Mental conflict can lead to physical stimulation, Zodiacs