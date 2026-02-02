World's longest train journey: Travelling through 13 nations, takes 21 days, covers over 11,000 km; Its route is...
World's longest train journey: The world’s longest train journey is a remarkable example of how rail travel can connect distant regions, cultures, and landscapes in a single continuous route. Stretching across multiple countries and time zones, making the experience as memorable as the destination itself.
The railway route from Portugal's Lisbon to Singapore is often called the world's longest train journey.
13 nations, 21 days
According to reports, the journey from Lisbon to Singapore crosses 13 nations and takes 21 days.
Distance covered
According to an NDTV report, the distance covered in this journey is around 18,755 kilometers.
Tickets and more
The longest train journey in the world is not covered in a single ticket. The traveller has to book multiple tickets and deal with several transfers.
(Note- Find and plan the exact train schedules, and buy the ticket via credible booking links.)
What countries are covered?
World's longest train journey starts in Portugal and then reportedly travels through Spain, France, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia, Mongolia, China, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, and at last Singapore.
Things to remember
Since the journey is long and takes the traveller on an adventure, it is important to make sure that your luggage, network connectivity, and poor planning do not slow you down.
