World's most beautiful but deadliest lakes - stunning paradise that can kill in minutes

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World's Most Beautiful (and Deadly) Poisonous Lakes: Imagine standing in front of a lake that glows bright red like blood. Or one that shimmers electric blue like a swimming pool. They look like the perfect vacation spot. But dip your hand in, and your skin starts burning. Wade in deeper, and you could die within minutes.

These are the world's deadliest lakes, beautiful to look at, fatal to touch. The stunning colors come from toxic chemicals, scalding heat, and poisons strong enough to melt metal. They form inside volcanoes and rift valleys where nature creates beauty and danger in equal measure. In this photo story, you'll discover six lakes that look like paradise but hide deadly secrets.

Info source: Based on studies of toxic volcanic crater lakes worldwide, including research from East Africa, Indonesia, and South America.

Photo credit: All representative images/Grok.