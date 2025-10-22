photoDetails

World's Most Beautiful Writing: Handwriting has always been more than just writing; it is an art form that adds elegance to learning and expression. Prakriti Malla has earned worldwide acclaim for having the world’s most beautiful handwriting. She is not from India; in fact, she is from Nepal.

Her flawless penmanship first captured attention at just 16, going viral while she was in the eighth grade, and it continues to inspire students and art enthusiasts alike. In an age dominated by digital screens, Prakriti’s work reminds us of the timeless charm of pen and paper, proving that neat, graceful writing can leave a lasting impression on the world.