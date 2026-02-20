World's most expensive private jets: Meet the powerful owners behind them | Check full list

photoDetails

World's most expensive private jets: Private jets have long been regarded as a symbol of luxury, exclusivity, and global mobility. Far beyond their function as aircraft, they represent status, power, and the ability to move seamlessly across continents on one’s own terms. For the world’s ultra-wealthy, owning a private jet is not merely about convenience but about privacy, prestige, and personalised space in the skies. Check some of the world's most expensive private jets: