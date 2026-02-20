World's most expensive private jets: Meet the powerful owners behind them | Check full list
World's most expensive private jets: Private jets have long been regarded as a symbol of luxury, exclusivity, and global mobility. Far beyond their function as aircraft, they represent status, power, and the ability to move seamlessly across continents on one’s own terms. For the world’s ultra-wealthy, owning a private jet is not merely about convenience but about privacy, prestige, and personalised space in the skies. Check some of the world's most expensive private jets:
With astonishing interiors and advanced technology, private jets reflect a lifestyle where time, security, and discretion are a priority.
Donald Trump - Boeing 757
One of the most expensive private jets in the world, a Boeing 757, is reportedly owned by US President Donald Trump. The aircraft is valued at millions of dollars.
Kim Kardashian - Gulfstream G650ER
Another one of the most expensive private jets is owned by Kim Kardashian. The aircraft is reportedly a Gulfstream G650ER, which, according to a Times Entertainment report dated January 10, 2024, was valued at $150 million.
Joseph Lau - Boeing 747-8 VIP
Joseph Lau, a Hong Kong businessman, is reportedly the owner of a Boeing 747-8 VIP, which is valued at millions of dollars.
Roman Abramovich - Boeing 757
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich owns a Boeing 757, and, according to Times Entertainment, the aircraft has a luxurious interior with several rooms, including a master bedroom and a dining room.
Alisher Umanov - Airbus A340-300
Billionaire Alisher Umanov owns an Airbus A340-300, which is one of the most expensive private jets in the world.
