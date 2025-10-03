Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld's Most Expensive Train Rides: India, Europe, And Others - Check Names, Prices, And Routes
World's Most Expensive Train Rides: India, Europe, And Others - Check Names, Prices, And Routes

Around the world, some trains are rolling out luxurious suites on rails, fine dining with ever-changing scenic views, and service. From cabins and elegant lounges to front-row seats to stunning landscapes, these trains turn travel into something truly special. Here are some of the World's Most Expensive Train Rides:

Updated:Oct 03, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Maharajas' Express

Maharajas' Express

Maharajas' Express is a luxurious train that is ready to give the royal experience on rails. Its cost is divided into several packages. The cost of the Maharajas' Express Packages for Season 2025-26 ( in INR) for The Indian Splendour itinerary is divided into choice of cabins and for the 'Deluxe Cabin', goes for Rs. 692250 (adult) and Rs. 2218750 for the Presidential suite. 

Similarly, depending on the packages, rooming, and suites, the price varies. 

(The information regarding price, GST, and other details is available on the official website of The Maharajas' Express.) 

The Golden Chariot

The Golden Chariot

The Golden Chariot is a luxury tourist train that connects travelers to key South India destinations. 

According to the official information, the IRCTC Golden Chariot fare is available in both INR and USD. Furthermore, the price varies based on the cabins and the tour packages.

For instance, the Pride of Karnataka, which is 5 nights/6 days, costs Rs. 400530 in "Deluxe Cabin" and Rs. 300820 in "Single Supplement". 

Route: Bengaluru – Nanjangud – Mysore – Halebidu - Chikamgaluru – Hospet – Goa – Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Jewels of South (5 nights/6 days) goes for Rs. 400530 (Deluxe Cabin) and Rs. 300820 (Single Supplement). 

Route: Bengaluru – Mysore – Kanchipuram – Mahabalipuram – Thanjavur – Chettinad/Karaikudi – Cochin – Chertala/Maraikulam – Bengaluru

(Details of the other packages, tax, or any further information could be accessed through the official website of the Golden Chariot) 

Orient Express

Orient Express

La Dolce Vita Orient Express is said to be one of the most luxurious railway journeys and has prices varying depending on the route and packages. 

"The Truffle Route" goes from Rome - Nizza Monferrato - Rome, and the costs start from 8,320 € per passenger. On the other hand, "Jingle Route" travels: Rome - Naples - Florence - Rome, and the price begins from 8,320 € per passenger. 

(Further details of the journey and cost could be read on the official website of The Orient Express.)

Royal Scotsman, the UK

Royal Scotsman, the UK

From luxurious rooms and grand suites to rich stories, the Royal Scotsman, the UK is considered one of the most luxurious railway rides.

The "Heritage Home & Gardens" package (4 nights) allows the travellers to dive into Scotland's rich stories.

(The details of other packages, costs, and any additional information are available on the official website.) 

Palace on Wheels, India

Palace on Wheels, India

India's Palace on Wheels entered into service on January 26, 1982, and has been voted No. 4 Luxury Train in the World. It covers 2,411 kms approx in distance. 

The route is: New Delhi - Jaipur - Sawai Madhopur - Chittorgarh - Udaipur - Jaisalmer - Jodhpur - Bharatpur - Agra - New Delhi. 

The booking information could be accessed from the official website of the Palace on Wheels. 

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

This article is intended for your general information only, and the information is based on several reports. 

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

