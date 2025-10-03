1 / 7

Maharajas' Express is a luxurious train that is ready to give the royal experience on rails. Its cost is divided into several packages. The cost of the Maharajas' Express Packages for Season 2025-26 ( in INR) for The Indian Splendour itinerary is divided into choice of cabins and for the 'Deluxe Cabin', goes for Rs. 692250 (adult) and Rs. 2218750 for the Presidential suite.

Similarly, depending on the packages, rooming, and suites, the price varies.

(The information regarding price, GST, and other details is available on the official website of The Maharajas' Express.)