World's 'most eye-catching' train journey: 25-minute ride along a river and a scenic trip; not China or India, it is in...
Train journeys offer a unique and enriching travel experience that combines comfort, convenience, and more. Unlike other modes of transport, trains allow passengers to relax, move freely, and enjoy uninterrupted views. Additionally, train travel connects remote regions with major cities.
Sagano Romantic Train
The Sagano Romantic Train in Japan stands out as one of the most visually captivating rail experiences in the world, according to a list compiled by InsureandGo. It passes by the Arashiyama bamboo forest and is a short 25-minute ride along the Hozu River. Winding through the scenic route, the journey offers passengers breathtaking views.
Japan tourism
From high-speed bullet trains to heritage routes like the Sagano line, Japan showcases how travel can be both functional and immersive.
What is there to see in Japan
Japan offers a rich mix of tradition, nature, and modern experiences, making it ideal for all kinds of travellers. In cities like Tokyo, you can explore a blend of futuristic skylines. Nature lovers can head to Mount Fuji for breathtaking views. Food is another highlight: sushi, ramen, and street food in some places.
Calculations
According to InsureandGo, the rankings were determined using "eye-tracking technology" that measured how viewers interacted with images of train routes. Participants were shown visuals, and it was analysed how quickly their attention was drawn and how long they focused on each scene.
Japan on top rank
While Japan’s Sagano Romantic Train secured the top position, Europe emerged as a strong contender overall, with four routes featuring in the top rankings.
Other scenic train journeys
Other "eye-catching" train journeys on the list were:
2: Bernina Express- Switzerland / Italy 3: Glacier Express- Switzerland 4: West Highland Line- Scotland 5: Alishan Forest Railway- Taiwan
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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