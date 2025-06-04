Advertisement
World's Most Hated Countries: China Tops, Followed By US; India, Pakistan At...

There are many countries globally that rank high in cleanliness, population, pollution, and more. However, did you know which country is considered the most hated? According to Newsweek, based on World Population Review's research, China ranks as the most hated country, followed by the United States. This ranking is determined by combining reports and public opinion surveys from around the world.

 

Updated:Jun 04, 2025, 09:46 PM IST
China

1/7
China

According to a Newsweek report, China ranks as the most hated country in 2025.

 

United State

2/7

The United States, embroiled in a tense global trade war, ranks as the second most hated country, according to World Population Review's research.

Russia

3/7

Russia, currently engaged in conflict with Ukraine, secures the third spot as a most hated country, reflecting global tensions and concerns over its military actions.

North Korea, Israel

4/7

North Korea ranks fourth in the list of most hated countries, while, Israel ranks fifth amid the conflict with Gaza.

 

Pakistan, Iran

5/7

Pakistan holds the sixth position, and Iran ranks seventh in the list of most hated countries globally.

Iraq, Syria

6/7

Iraq secures the eighth spot, and Syria takes the ninth position in the global list of most hated countries.

India

7/7

As per the Newsweek report, India ranks in tenth position in the list of most hated countries globally. (Representative Image: Pixabay)

 

