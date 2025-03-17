World's Most Non-Vegetarian Countries: 10 Nations With High Meat Consumption - Check India's Rank
Food habits vary across the world, with some countries having a dominant vegetarian culture while others lean heavily towards a non-vegetarian diet. In many regions, meat consumption is deeply ingrained in culinary traditions, cultural practices, and dietary preferences. Here’s a look at the top 10 countries with the highest percentage of non-vegetarians.
10 Nations With High Meat Consumption - Check India's Rank
The data was shared by the World of Statistics on their X feed. The post mentions the source of the data to be compilations from "global dietary surveys and reports by organizations like the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO)."
1. United States- 97%
The United States ranks at the top, with nearly 97% of the population consuming meat. Despite a rising trend in plant-based diets, non-vegetarian food remains a staple for most Americans.
2. Brazil - 96%
Brazil is famous for its barbecue culture. Meat is a central part of Brazilian cuisine, making non-vegetarian diets a norm for 96% of the population.
3. Australia - 95%
Australians have a strong preference for meat, particularly beef and lamb. The country’s BBQ culture and high per capita meat consumption contribute to 95% of Australians following a non-vegetarian diet.
4. Russia - 94%
Russian cuisine is rich in meat-based dishes. Due to harsh winters, meat plays a crucial role in providing necessary nutrition.
5. China- 93%
China’s diverse cuisine includes a vast array of meat dishes. With only a small percentage of vegetarians, China has a 93% non-vegetarian population.
6. Japan - 92%
Japan is famous for its seafood-rich diet, including sushi, sashimi, and tempura. While rice and vegetables are also essential, fish, pork, and chicken remain widely consumed, making Japan’s non-vegetarian population around 92%.
7. Argentina - 91%
Asado (Argentinian BBQ) is a national tradition, and meat is an essential part of everyday meals. With 91% of the population consuming meat, Argentina has a strong carnivorous culture.
8. France - 90%
French cuisine is known for its rich meat-based dishes, including coq au vin, boeuf bourguignon, and foie gras. Although vegetarianism is growing in popularity, 90% of the French population still enjoys a non-vegetarian diet.
9. Germany - 89%
Meat is an integral part of German cuisine, with traditional dishes like Bratwurst, Currywurst, and Schweinshaxe (pork knuckle) being widely consumed by 89% of the population.
10. Mexico - 88%
Mexican cuisine includes a variety of meat-based dishes such as tacos al pastor, carnitas, and barbacoa. While beans and corn play a significant role in Mexican food, 88% of Mexicans regularly consume meat.
India Ranks...
India Ranks 16th with 82% population consuming meat. While Bangladesh and Pakistan both are at 27th and 28th rank with 71% and 70% of population.
Trending Photos