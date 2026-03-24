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NewsPhotosWorld's most polluted city 2025 top 5 ranking: Pakistan at top, check full list
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World's most polluted city 2025 top 5 ranking: Pakistan at top, check full list

Top 5 Most Polluted Countries (2025 Report): Pakistan has topped the list of the world's most polluted nation, as per the Swiss air quality monitor IQAir report. The 2025 World Air Quality Report (released March 24, 2026), by IQAir, primarily ranks countries by their annual average PM2.5 concentration, rather than a single "AQI point," as AQI can vary by standard (e.g., US vs. India). Only 13 countries and territories out of 143 monitored met the WHO annual PM2.5 guideline of 5 µg/m³. All of the world's top 25 most polluted cities were located in India, Pakistan, and China. Countries like Indonesia, Cambodia, and Laos experienced improved air quality due to the wetter and windier conditions associated with the La Niña weather pattern. 
 

Updated:Mar 24, 2026, 01:49 PM IST
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Pakistan tops

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Pakistan tops

Pakistan tops the list with an annual average PM2.5 level of 67.3, which is about 13.4 times higher than the WHO guideline—an alarming figure. 

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Bangladesh second most polluted

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Bangladesh second most polluted

Right behind it is Bangladesh at 66.1, nearly the same level and about 13.2 times above the recommended limit.

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Tajikistan ranks third

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Tajikistan ranks third

Tajikistan also faces significant pollution, with a PM2.5 level of 57.3, exceeding the guideline by 11.4 times. 

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Chad, DR Congo in top 5

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Chad, DR Congo in top 5

Chad follows with 53.6, which is 10.7 times higher, and DR Congo isn’t far behind at 50.2—exactly 10 times the WHO guideline.

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India's Ranking

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India's Ranking

For the first time in eight years, India dropped out of the top 5, ranking 6th with an average PM2.5 of 49.8.

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Most Polluted City of the world

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Most Polluted City of the world

Loni, India, was ranked as the most polluted city globally in 2025, with an average PM2.5 level of 112.5 µg/m³.

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Air pollutionPakistanBangladesh
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