World's most polluted city 2025 top 5 ranking: Pakistan at top, check full list

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Top 5 Most Polluted Countries (2025 Report): Pakistan has topped the list of the world's most polluted nation, as per the Swiss air quality monitor IQAir report. The 2025 World Air Quality Report (released March 24, 2026), by IQAir, primarily ranks countries by their annual average PM2.5 concentration, rather than a single "AQI point," as AQI can vary by standard (e.g., US vs. India). Only 13 countries and territories out of 143 monitored met the WHO annual PM2.5 guideline of 5 µg/m³. All of the world's top 25 most polluted cities were located in India, Pakistan, and China. Countries like Indonesia, Cambodia, and Laos experienced improved air quality due to the wetter and windier conditions associated with the La Niña weather pattern.

