World's most powerful air defence systems - ranked by range, cost and combat record
From Rs 167 ($2) laser beams to Rs 83,500,000,000 ($1,000,000,000) missile killers, modern air defense is the only thing standing between peace and total destruction. These systems can destroy missiles and fighter jets before they strike. Here are the world's top air defense systems, ranked by power and price.
S-400 Triumf (Russia): Think of it as a giant missile-killing machine. It can hit targets 400 km away - that's Delhi to Jaipur. Cost: Rs 8,50,00,00,00,000 (speculative) per unit.
(Image source: X/@Tracking_Live)
Patriot PAC-3 MSE (USA): Used by over 18 countries. Can shoot down enemy missiles from 100 km away. Each kill missile costs Rs 3,57,00,00,000 (speculative). America has used this in real wars.
(Image source: X/@OsintExperts)
THAAD (USA): THAAD destroys missiles while they are still falling from the sky. Range: 200 km. One interceptor costs Rs 10,80,00,00,000 (speculative). It hits the enemy missile like a bullet hitting another bullet.
(Image source: X/@EliAfriatISR)
Iron Dome (Israel): Israel's most famous shield. It stops rockets fired from just a few km away. Each interceptor costs only Rs 42,00,000 (speculative). It has blocked thousands of real rocket attacks over Gaza.
(Image source: X/@War_Monitoring)
NASAMS 3 (Norway/USA): This system even guards the skies over Washington DC. Range: 50 km. Norway bought four of these for Rs 3,82,50,00,00,000 (speculative) to protect its own country.
(Image source: X/@ConflictTR)
SAMP/T Aster-30 (France/Italy): Europe's most powerful air shield. Range: 120 km. Each missile costs Rs 2,50,00,00,000 (speculative). France and Italy use it. Ukraine also received it to defend against Russian attacks.
(Image source: X/@TTheBattlefield)
HQ-9 (China): China's version of the S-400. Range: 300 km. Cost: Rs 4,25,00,00,00,000 - Rs 6,37,50,00,00,000 (speculative). When Turkey bought this instead of a NATO system, it caused a huge fight inside the alliance.
(Image source: X/@MOSSADil)
Barak-8 / MRSAM (India/Israel): India's own air shield - built with Israel. Range: 100 km. India spent Rs 13,60,00,00,00,000 (speculative) for army missiles alone. It now protects Indian soldiers, warships, and airbases.
(Image source: X/@LionsOfZion_ORG, X/@zeeno_dz)
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