World's most powerful Air Forces: India, US, Russia - who made it to the top 10? Check
The most powerful air forces in the world are evaluated through factors such as fleet size, capabilities, and operational scope. The ranking depends on a series of categories. Check the full list here:
Parameters
This ranking is based on the Global Air Powers Ranking as reported by the WDMMA. According to the official website, the annual ranking used a formula that takes into account the values of "total fighting strength" of several air services.
Top rank
The United States Air Force ranks at the top of the list, with the US Navy in second and the US Marines in fifth position.
Who is next?
After America, the Russian Air Force ranked third in the list with the "current active inventory" of 3,677 aircraft, according to WDMMA.
What is India's rank?
In the list, following the US and Russia, India ranked in sixth position. According to the WDMMA, the service currently has 1,716 units in the active aircraft inventory.
Who else made it to top 10?
Here are other nations that were included in the ranking:
Rank 7- Chinese Air Force (3,733 units) Rank 8- Japanese Air Force (756 units)
Top 10 ranks
Other nations that made it tothe top 10 in the list are:
Rank 9- Israeli Air Force Rank 10- French Air Force
