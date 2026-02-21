Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3019311https://zeenews.india.com/photos/world/worlds-most-powerful-air-forces-india-us-russia-who-made-it-to-the-top-10-check-3019311
NewsPhotosWorld's most powerful Air Forces: India, US, Russia - who made it to the top 10? Check
photoDetails

World's most powerful Air Forces: India, US, Russia - who made it to the top 10? Check

The most powerful air forces in the world are evaluated through factors such as fleet size, capabilities, and operational scope. The ranking depends on a series of categories. Check the full list here: 

 

Updated:Feb 21, 2026, 05:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Parameters

1/7
Parameters

This ranking is based on the Global Air Powers Ranking as reported by the WDMMA. According to the official website, the annual ranking used a formula that takes into account the values of "total fighting strength" of several air services. 

Follow Us

Top rank

2/7
Top rank

The United States Air Force ranks at the top of the list, with the US Navy in second and the US Marines in fifth position. 

Follow Us

Who is next?

3/7
Who is next?

After America, the Russian Air Force ranked third in the list with the "current active inventory" of 3,677 aircraft, according to WDMMA.  

Follow Us

What is India's rank?

4/7
What is India's rank?

In the list, following the US and Russia, India ranked in sixth position. According to the WDMMA, the service currently has 1,716 units in the active aircraft inventory. 

Follow Us

Who else made it to top 10?

5/7
Who else made it to top 10?

Here are other nations that were included in the ranking: 

Rank 7- Chinese Air Force (3,733 units)  Rank 8- Japanese Air Force (756 units) 

Follow Us

Top 10 ranks

6/7
Top 10 ranks

Other nations that made it tothe  top 10 in the list are: 

Rank 9- Israeli Air Force  Rank 10- French Air Force 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

Follow Us
air forces
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind vs SA
India's predicted playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match against South Africa: Will Gautam Gambhir drop Abhishek Sharma? Axar Patel to replace Washington Sundar
camera icon7
title
KKR
4 players who might replace Mustafizur Rahman in KKR squad for IPL 2026: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Blessing Muzarabani and...
camera icon7
title
expensive private jets
World's most expensive private jets: Meet the powerful owners behind them | Check full list
camera icon7
title
raj shamani
Soap seller to 15 million followers - The Raj Shamani story
camera icon6
title
sandalwood
This beautiful Island is known as 'Island of Sandalwood' - From it's rich trade legacy to everything you need to know | CHECK