photoDetails

english

Best Air Forces In The World 2025 Rankings: Modern warfares are dominated not only by the strength of the armies but also by the agility of any country’s Air Force. Be it the Russia-Ukraine war or the Middle East tension involving Israel, Gaza, Qatar and Iran, or the India-Pakistan Operation Sindoor clash, the Air Forces of these countries played a crucial role in defining the outcomes. Air dominance continues to shape modern warfare, with nations maintaining and expanding large aircraft fleets to ensure both defense and global influence. The WDMMA's latest 2025 ranking highlights not just the traditional leaders but also the growing importance of Asian powers. Here are the world’s top air forces this year: