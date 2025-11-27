photoDetails

english

2989622

Maritime might is one of the several aspects that any country flaunts when it comes to claim superior defence presence. As per the 2025 rankings from IMEMO’s Index of Maritime Might, the world’s leading sea powers are a mix of long-established naval giants and rapidly rising maritime forces. The ranking reflects not only the size of navies but also overall maritime resources, capabilities, and activity — from shipping and naval strength to economic and logistical reach. Here’s a quick look at each of the top 10 countries and what makes them maritime heavyweights today: