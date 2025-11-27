Advertisement
NewsPhotosWorld's Most Powerful Navies Ranked 2025: China Checkmates US; Indonesia Surprises France, India
photoDetails

World's Most Powerful Navies Ranked 2025: China Checkmates US; Indonesia Surprises France, India

Maritime might is one of the several aspects that any country flaunts when it comes to claim superior defence presence. As per the 2025 rankings from IMEMO’s Index of Maritime Might, the world’s leading sea powers are a mix of long-established naval giants and rapidly rising maritime forces. The ranking reflects not only the size of navies but also overall maritime resources, capabilities, and activity — from shipping and naval strength to economic and logistical reach. Here’s a quick look at each of the top 10 countries and what makes them maritime heavyweights today:

Updated:Nov 27, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
Chinese Navy

1/10
Chinese Navy

China leads the 2025 global maritime ranking according to IMEMO, largely on the strength of its wide-ranging maritime activity and expanding influence in regional waters. While its navy is among the world's largest, China derives much of its maritime power from economic leverage, commercial shipping, port infrastructure, and regional outreach.

United States (USA)

2/10
United States (USA)

The US retains heavyweight naval capability: its massive fleet, advanced technologies, and global reach give it unmatched maritime instrument strength globally.

Russia

3/10
Russia

Russia ranks third, with robust naval assets and maritime instruments contributing significantly to its overall maritime potential.

Japan

4/10
Japan

Japan leverages advanced maritime infrastructure, disciplined naval assets, and strategic sea-defence capabilities to secure the 4th spot.

South Korea

5/10
South Korea

South Korea’s rise in rankings reflects a balance of maritime resources, modern naval capabilities, and growing maritime activity — including trade, shipping, and regional presence.

United Kingdom (UK)

6/10
United Kingdom (UK)

The UK leverages its long maritime history, capable navy, and naval instruments to maintain a high standing among global sea powers.

Indonesia

7/10
Indonesia

Indonesia’s high ranking springs less from naval size and more from extensive maritime activity — its sea-bound trade, strategic waterways, and coastal presence give it considerable maritime influence.

Norway

8/10
Norway

Norway earns its high rank mostly through maritime activity and resources — strong fishing fleets, shipping, offshore operations, and economic-maritime infrastructure.

France

9/10
France

France combines a capable navy with robust maritime infrastructure, overseas territories, and global naval reach — ensuring its place among the top maritime powers.

Indian Navy

10/10
India

India’s growth as a maritime power is increasingly recognized: its navy, expanding fleet, and strategic naval modernisation position it among the top 10 globally.

most powerful navies 2025ChinaRussiaUnited StatesIndian Navy
