From baby jumping to mud wrestling: 7 of the world's strangest festivals
From men jumping over babies in Spain to thousands throwing tomatoes in the streets, these 7 real festivals prove the world is stranger and more wonderful than you ever imagined. (Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ChatGPT)
Worlds strangest celebrations
The world has some very strange celebrations: Every culture celebrates differently. Some dance, some feast, some build human towers ten stories tall. A few cover entire beaches in mud. These 7 festivals from around the world prove that tradition can be wild, joyful, and completely unforgettable.
World's muddiest party: Boryeong mud festival, South Korea
South Korea's muddiest summer party: Every summer, thousands of visitors arrive at Daecheon Beach in Boryeong, South Korea, just to wrestle, slide, and play in thick grey mud. What began as a small local promotion has grown into one of Asia's most visited seasonal festivals.
Human towers and tradition Castells of Catalonia, Spain
Spain's human towers that touch the sky: In Catalonia, teams of people stack themselves into living towers six to ten levels high, with a small child climbing to the very top. UNESCO has recognised Castells as Intangible Cultural Heritage, celebrating it as a symbol of balance, trust, and community.
Burning man city in the dust, USA
A temporary city built in the desert: Each year, Nevada's Black Rock Desert becomes a fully functioning city for one week. Burning Man brings together artists, dreamers, and adventurers who build massive installations, brave dust storms, and end the event with a dramatic ceremonial fire.
La tomatina: World's biggest food fight, Spain
The street that runs red every August: In the Spanish town of Buñol, thousands of people spend one morning throwing overripe tomatoes at each other until entire streets run red. La Tomatina draws visitors from over 50 countries and remains the world's largest and messiest food fight.
El Colacho: The baby jumping festival, Spain
The festival where devils jump over babies: In Castrillo de Murcia, Spain, men dressed as devils leap over rows of babies lying on mattresses in an open street. El Colacho has been practised for over 400 years as a Catholic purification ritual and continues to attract global attention every summer.
Nagaland's Hornbill Festival: A tapestry of tribes, India
Indian festival where 17 tribes celebrate together: Every December, 17 Naga tribes gather at Kisama village near Kohima for the Hornbill Festival. Over ten days, they share music, dance, food, and ceremonies. It is officially called Nagaland's Festival of Festivals and runs from December 1 to 10 each year.
The world celebrates in its own way
No two festivals on this list look alike. Yet all of them share one thing. They bring people together around something bigger than daily life. Whether it is mud, tomatoes, fire, or tradition, the world's most unusual festivals are also its most human ones.
(Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ChatGPT)
Also Read: UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India 2026; See full list of 44 recognized sites
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