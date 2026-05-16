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NewsPhotosWorld's most 'unique' trees: From umbrella-like shape to multicoloured bark; these are located in...
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World's most 'unique' trees: From umbrella-like shape to multicoloured bark; these are located in...

World's most 'unique' trees: Earth is home to an array of flora, but certain tree species defy imagination by challenging the very perception of nature. Moving far beyond the familiar sight of standard green leaves and brown trunks, these botanical marvels have bizarre structural shapes and vibrant color palettes. 

(Note: The images used are representative; Photos Credit: Magnific)

Updated:May 16, 2026, 06:10 PM IST
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Unique flora

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Unique flora

From trunks that grow fruit directly on their bark to multicoloured barks, these unique trees showcase the ultimate creativity of evolutionary biology. They also serve as a powerful reminder of Earth's rich biodiversity. 

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Rainbow Eucalyptus

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Rainbow Eucalyptus

True to its name, the Rainbow Eucalyptus looks like a canvas painted with a vivid palette of greens, blues, purples, oranges, and maroons. This visual effect occurs as the tree sheds patches of its outer bark at different times throughout the year. 

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Jabuticaba Tree

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Jabuticaba Tree

Native to Brazil, the Jabuticaba tree turns the traditional concept of fruit-bearing upside down through a rare trait. Instead of hanging from delicate branches, its dark, grape-like fruits grow directly out of the main trunk.

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Ghost Gum Tree

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Ghost Gum Tree

The Ghost Gum tree, found in Australia, is known for its ghostly white bark. 

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Dragon Blood Tree

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Dragon Blood Tree

Standing like a giant upturned umbrella, the Dragon Blood Tree looks like something straight out of science fiction. However, its most famous characteristic is the red resin that bleeds from the trunk when cut.

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Resurrection Three

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Resurrection Three

The Resurrection Tree is an absolute master of survival, possessing the ability to withstand prolonged, severe droughts. It can miraculously spring back to life upon receiving even a small amount of hydration. 

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific  

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