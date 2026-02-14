World's most visited countries: Top 10 nations where tourists love to visit; Is India one of them? Check full list
World's most visited countries: Countries that rank highest in global tourism are those that attract the largest numbers of international travellers. These nations often benefit from well-established transport, travel facilities, and famous landmarks or activities.
(Note- The data is based on the information available on World Population Review, and the ranks are from the "Tourist Arrivals (UN) 2024" list)
Top most visited nation
According to the World Population Review, France is the world's most visited country and attracts millions of tourists.
Top 3
Rank 2- Spain; Rank 3- United States. Both of which are known for different experiences and factors but have a large number of international travellers.
Top 5
Rank 4- Turkey; Rank 5- Italy. The nations are famous for different factors, but travellers enjoy their carefully planned trips to these nations and visit various landmarks.
Who is at 6th?
Mexico ranks sixth in the list of the world's most visited countries, according to the World Population Review.
7 to 9
Rank 7- United Kingdom; Rank 8- Germany; Rank 9- Japan
Top 10
Greece ranks tenth in the list, as per the data of World Population Review.
Why some countries are so popular?
High tourism stems from decades of strategic investment in transport systems, public infrastructure, and international links. While landmarks and experiences are high on the list of reasons why some countries attract more tourism, the infrastructure, safety, and several other factors also matter.
India's rank
According to the data, India ranks 18th in the list.
Tourists coming to India visit various sites and cities, including Agra, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaisalmer, and many smaller cities as well.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
