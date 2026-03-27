World's oldest airport: Still operational, established in 1909; Not in Russia or UK, it is located in...
The concept of the world’s oldest airport reflects the early days of aviation, and these old airports played a crucial role in shaping modern air travel. Over time, as aircraft technology has improved and air travel has become more reliable.
Name
The College Park Airport in US is known as the oldest continuously operating airport in the world.
Year
The College Park Airport, located in Maryland in the United States, was reportedly established in 1909.
Wright brothers
According to reports, it was originally built for the Wright brothers to train military pilots.
Original vs current size
The Guinness World Records' website notes, "The original size of the airport was of 260 acres but the current size is 40 acres."
Significance
The world’s oldest airports represent the foundation of aviation, and also show how early infrastructure supported the growth of air travel.
Aviation- Breakthrough for mankind
Aviation marked a revolutionary breakthrough by enabling humans to overcome geographical barriers and travel vast distances in hours. Beyond transport, aviation has reshaped economies, playing an important role in globalisation and development.
Credits
Photo Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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