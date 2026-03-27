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NewsPhotosWorld's oldest airport: Still operational, established in 1909; Not in Russia or UK, it is located in...
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World's oldest airport: Still operational, established in 1909; Not in Russia or UK, it is located in...

The concept of the world’s oldest airport reflects the early days of aviation, and these old airports played a crucial role in shaping modern air travel. Over time, as aircraft technology has improved and air travel has become more reliable. 

Updated:Mar 27, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
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Name

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Name

The College Park Airport in US is known as the oldest continuously operating airport in the world. 

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Year

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Year

The College Park Airport, located in Maryland in the United States, was reportedly established in 1909.

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Wright brothers

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Wright brothers

According to reports, it was originally built for the Wright brothers to train military pilots.

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Original vs current size

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Original vs current size

The Guinness World Records' website notes, "The original size of the airport was of 260 acres but the current size is 40 acres."

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Significance

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Significance

The world’s oldest airports represent the foundation of aviation, and also show how early infrastructure supported the growth of air travel.

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Aviation- Breakthrough for mankind

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Aviation- Breakthrough for mankind

Aviation marked a revolutionary breakthrough by enabling humans to overcome geographical barriers and travel vast distances in hours. Beyond transport, aviation has reshaped economies, playing an important role in globalisation and development.

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Credits

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Credits

Photo Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik

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