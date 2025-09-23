Advertisement
World's Oldest Army: Established In 1500s And Still Stands Tall, Holds Two Guinness Records; Not UK Or China, It Is…
World's Oldest Army: Established In 1500s And Still Stands Tall, Holds Two Guinness Records; Not UK Or China, It Is…

An army plays a vital role in safeguarding a country’s sovereignty, protecting its borders, and ensuring the safety of its citizens. It serves as a symbol of strength and unity, often assisting in disaster relief and humanitarian efforts during emergencies. Ultimately, the army is a crucial institution that supports the nation’s independence, development, and the well-being of its people. Here is the Oldest Army in the world: 

Updated:Sep 23, 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Name

1/9
Name

The oldest-established military unit in the world is the Pontifical Swiss Guard in the Vatican City and it was founded on January 21, 1506. However, its origins predate 1400. 

Purpose of Foundation

2/9
Purpose of Foundation

According to the website of the Guinness Book of Records, the army was originally instituted by Pope Julius II, who recruited members from the cantons of the Swiss Confederacy. 

Smallest Army In World

3/9
Smallest Army In World

The army holds another Guinness World Record for being the smallest army in the world.

Composition

4/9
Composition

According to an article on the Guinness World Records website, the guard is composed of Swiss catholic men aged between 19 and 30.

Founded By

5/9
Founded By

The Swiss Guard was founded by order of Pope Julius II, who was the so-called "Fearsome Pope".

Purpose

6/9
Purpose

Its purpose is to protect the pope and the Vatican City, the smallest state in the world. The guards also happily pose for a picture or answer curiosities.

Guards

7/9
Guards

The official Swiss Guard’s website reportedly mentions that the ideal candidates stand at 5 feet 8 inches. 

Credits

8/9
Credits

Slide Photos Credit: Swiss Guard Website 

Banner Image Credit

9/9
Banner Image Credit

Thumbnail Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

The Vatican
