World's Oldest Army: Established In 1500s And Still Stands Tall, Holds Two Guinness Records
An army plays a vital role in safeguarding a country’s sovereignty, protecting its borders, and ensuring the safety of its citizens. It serves as a symbol of strength and unity, often assisting in disaster relief and humanitarian efforts during emergencies. Ultimately, the army is a crucial institution that supports the nation’s independence, development, and the well-being of its people. Here is the Oldest Army in the world:
Name
The oldest-established military unit in the world is the Pontifical Swiss Guard in the Vatican City and it was founded on January 21, 1506. However, its origins predate 1400.
Purpose of Foundation
According to the website of the Guinness Book of Records, the army was originally instituted by Pope Julius II, who recruited members from the cantons of the Swiss Confederacy.
Smallest Army In World
The army holds another Guinness World Record for being the smallest army in the world.
Composition
According to an article on the Guinness World Records website, the guard is composed of Swiss catholic men aged between 19 and 30.
Founded By
The Swiss Guard was founded by order of Pope Julius II, who was the so-called "Fearsome Pope".
Purpose
Its purpose is to protect the pope and the Vatican City, the smallest state in the world. The guards also happily pose for a picture or answer curiosities.
Guards
The official Swiss Guard’s website reportedly mentions that the ideal candidates stand at 5 feet 8 inches.
