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The tower got its interesting name from an old Celtic-Iberian legend. According to the story, the hero Hercules defeated Gerion, a giant king of Spain who had three heads and three bodies, at this place. After winning the battle, Hercules built a tall column to celebrate his victory. Over time, people believed this column became the lighthouse. By the 6th century, the nearby area was already called “Faro,” which means lighthouse in Spanish.