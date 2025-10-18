World's Oldest Railway Station: Guinness Record Holder Was First Used In 1800s; Not In India Or Russia, It Is In...
Railways play a vital role in the development and connectivity of nations. They offer a cost-effective, efficient, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation for both people and goods. Railways also enhance trade, tourism, and employment, making them a backbone of modern infrastructure. The railways have been an integral part of the transportation industry for over a century. Check out the World's Oldest Railway Station:
Liverpool Road Station
According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, Liverpool Road Station, Manchester, England, is considered the world's oldest station.
The Liverpool Station was first used on September 15, 1830, and it was finally closed down in 1975 on September 30.
Original
The Liverpool Station was reportedly the original terminus of the Liverpool and Manchester (L&M) Railway.
Museum Now
Part of the original station is now a museum, the website further stated.
Passenger Services To Goods Station
The passenger services reportedly ended when Manchester Victoria station was connected to L&M on May 5, 1944.
After this, it was used as a goods station until it shut down in 1975.
Restoration
As per the Guinness World Records, the station was sold to the Greater Manchester Council.
