NewsPhotosWorld's Oldest Railway Station: Guinness Record Holder Was First Used In 1800s; Not In India Or Russia, It Is In...
World's Oldest Railway Station: Guinness Record Holder Was First Used In 1800s; Not In India Or Russia, It Is In...

Railways play a vital role in the development and connectivity of nations. They offer a cost-effective, efficient, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation for both people and goods. Railways also enhance trade, tourism, and employment, making them a backbone of modern infrastructure. The railways have been an integral part of the transportation industry for over a century. Check out the World's Oldest Railway Station: 

Updated:Oct 18, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
Liverpool Road Station

1/7
Liverpool Road Station

According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, Liverpool Road Station, Manchester, England, is considered the world's oldest station. 

1800s...?

2/7
1800s...?

The Liverpool Station was first used on September 15, 1830, and it was finally closed down in 1975 on September 30.

Original

3/7
Original

The Liverpool Station was reportedly the original terminus of the Liverpool and Manchester (L&M) Railway. 

Museum Now

4/7
Museum Now

Part of the original station is now a museum, the website further stated. 

Passenger Services To Goods Station

5/7
Passenger Services To Goods Station

The passenger services reportedly ended when Manchester Victoria station was connected to L&M on May 5, 1944.

After this, it was used as a goods station until it shut down in 1975. 

Restoration

6/7
Restoration

As per the Guinness World Records, the station was sold to the Greater Manchester Council. 

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

