World's oldest river: Is it older than dinosaurs? Check its location, origin and other details
World's oldest river: River systems serve as key sources of water for nearby communities, sustaining farming activities and daily life while shaping the cultural and economic landscape of the areas they flow through. Check details about the world's oldest river system:
Finke River
The Finke River, located in central Australia, is believed to be the oldest river system in the world. It is also reportedly called Larapinta in the Indigenous Arrente language.
Origin
According to an NDTV report, it originates in Australia's MacDonnell Ranges and is the oldest riverbed in the world.
Length
Reports state that it stretches for over 640 kilometers. River systems are an important part of the region’s geography and play a crucial role in supporting agriculture, livelihoods, and local ecosystems.
Flow
However, it is notable that the Finke River does not flow throughout the year.
Age
An India Today report stated that researchers believe it began flowing between 300 and 400 million years ago.
Dinosaurs
Since the river system began flowing between 300 and 400 million years ago, it could have originated long before the age of dinosaurs.
Credits
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos