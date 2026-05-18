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NewsPhotosWorld's only airport where a train passes through the main runway: Spread across 400 acres, handles 60+ flights every week; not in US or Russia, it is located in...
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World's only airport where a train passes through the main runway: Spread across 400 acres, handles 60+ flights every week; not in US or Russia, it is located in...

Airports serve as the vital gateways of global connectivity, shrinking geographical distances and driving international economic growth. Far beyond mere transit hubs, they are complex logistical systems that facilitate the movement of millions of passengers and cargo daily. Notably, a few airports are defined by their extraordinary architectural choices and geographic challenges.

Updated:May 18, 2026, 06:41 PM IST
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Name and location

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Name and location

Gisborne Airport, situated on New Zealand’s North Island, holds a unique place in aviation history. It is renowned for the active Palmerston North-Gisborne railway line that cuts directly through the center of its primary runway. This extraordinary layout creates a rare transit dynamic where trains and aircraft must routinely yield to one another. 

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Operations

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Operations

Spanning 160 hectares (approximately 400 acres) in area, the airport's infrastructure is split down by the intersecting rail tracks. Managing this overlapping traffic requires strict operational boundaries. 

Both the commercial airstrip and the railway line synchronise their schedules to operate exclusively between the hours of 6:30 am and 8:30 pm daily. After this, the runway is closed.

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How it works?

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How it works?

Before any train can traverse the runway intersection, it must come to a complete halt and await explicit clearance from the air traffic control tower. Meanwhile, according to India Today, if an aircraft is executing a takeoff or landing, the train remains stationary. 

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Airport functions

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Airport functions

As per media reports, Gisborne Airport welcomes over 150,000 travelers annually and hosts more than 60 domestic flights each week.

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History

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History

According to Moneycontrol, Wynyard Airport, Tasmania, had a similar intersection, but there the rail operations stopped in 2005. 

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Engineering marvel

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Engineering marvel

Gisborne Airport serves as a masterclass in infrastructure management, demonstrating that even the most complex logistics can be navigated through precise planning, patience, and flawless operational teamwork.

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Credits

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Magnific

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